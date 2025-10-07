Lula Asks Trump to Lift 40% Tariff on Brazilian Imports

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation Monday to lift the 40% tariff imposed by the U.S. government on Brazilian imports.

The leaders spoke for 30 minutes, exchanged phone numbers, and Lula reiterated his invitation for Trump to attend the upcoming climate summit in Belem, according to a statement from Lula's office.

Later, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had had a good conversation with Lula. "We discussed many things, but it was mostly focused on the Economy, and Trade, between our two Countries," Trump wrote, adding that the leaders "will be having further discussions, and will get together in the not too distant future, both in Brazil and the United States."

The Trump administration had imposed a 40% tariff on Brazilian products in July on top of a 10% tariff imposed earlier. Lula reminded Trump that Brazil was one of three G20 countries with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus.

The Trump administration justified the tariffs saying that Brazil's policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an economic emergency. Earlier this month Bolsonaro was convicted of attempting a coup after losing his bid for reelection in 2022 and a panel of the Supreme Court sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison.

Lula also offered to travel to Washington to meet with Trump, to continue the conversation they started when they met at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this month.