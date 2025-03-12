Trump's 25% Tariffs on All Steel and Aluminum Imports Go into Effect

The move could help U.S. steel and aluminum plants, but "downstream" manufacturers would see more costs.

Josh BoakPaul Wiseman
Mar 12, 2025
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 28, 2025.
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 28, 2025.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when his seesawing tariff threats are jolting the stock market and raising fears of an economic slowdown.

Trump removed all exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on the metals, in addition to increasing the tariffs on aluminum from 10%. His moves, based off a February directive, are part of a broader effort to disrupt and transform global commerce. The U.S. president has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging "reciprocal" rates starting on April 2.

The EU announced its own countermeasures on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that as the United States was "applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros," or about $28 billion. Those measures, which cover not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods, are due to take effect on April 1.

Trump told CEOs in the Business Roundtable on Tuesday that the tariffs were causing companies to invest in U.S. factories. The 8% drop in the S&P 500 stock index over the past month on fears of deteriorating growth appears unlikely to dissuade him, as Trump argued that higher tariff rates would be more effective at bringing back factories.

"The higher it goes, the more likely it is they're going to build," Trump told the group. "The biggest win is if they move into our country and produce jobs. That's a bigger win than the tariffs themselves, but the tariffs are going to be throwing off a lot of money to this country."

Trump on Tuesday threatened to put tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum from Canada, but he chose to stay with the 25% rate after the province of Ontario suspended plans to put a surcharge on electricity sold to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

In many ways, the president is addressing what he perceives as unfinished business from his first term. Trump meaningfully increased tariffs, but the revenues collected by the federal government were too small to significantly increase overall inflationary pressures.

Trump's 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum were eroded by exemptions.

After Canada and Mexico agreed to his demand for a revamped North American trade deal in 2020, they avoided the import taxes on the metals. Other U.S. trading partners had import quotas supplant the tariffs. And the first Trump administration also allowed U.S. companies to request exemptions from the tariffs if, for instance, they couldn't find the steel they needed from domestic producers.

While Trump's tariffs could help steel and aluminum plants in the United States, they could raise prices for the manufacturers that use the metals as raw materials.

Moreover, economists have found, the gains to the steel and aluminum industries were more than offset by the cost they imposed on "downstream'' manufacturers that use their products.

At these downstream companies, production fell by nearly $3.5 billion because of the tariffs in 2021, a loss that exceeded the $2.3 billion uptick in production that year by aluminum producers and steelmakers, the U.S. International Trade Commission found in 2023.

Trump sees the tariffs as leading to more domestic factories, and the White House has noted that Volvo, Volkswagen and Honda are all exploring an increase to their U.S. footprint. But the prospect of higher prices, fewer sales and lower profits might cause some companies to refrain from investing in new facilities.

"If you're an executive in the boardroom, are you really going to tell your board it's the time to expand that assembly line?" said John Murphy, senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The top steel exporters to the U.S. are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and Japan, with exports from Taiwan and Vietnam growing at a fast pace, according to the International Trade Administration. Imports from China, the world's largest steel producer, account for only a small fraction of what the U.S. buys.

The lion's share of U.S. aluminum imports comes from Canada.

Latest in Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 10, 2025
Cars sit parked outside the United States Steel Corporations Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Braddock, Pa.
U.S. Factories Likely to Feel the Pain From Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
March 12, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
China Learned from Trump's First Trade War and Changed Its Tactics when Tariffs Came Again
March 10, 2025
Trucks loaded with avocados reflected in a rear view mirror on the way to Uruapan, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Trump's Erratic Trade Policies Baffle Businesses, Threatening Investment and Growth
March 7, 2025
Related Stories
Trucks loaded with avocados reflected in a rear view mirror on the way to Uruapan, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Supply Chain
Trump's Erratic Trade Policies Baffle Businesses, Threatening Investment and Growth
Default 1
Supply Chain
Border States Adds Supply Chain Resources Web Hub
I Stock 176877242 (1)
Supply Chain
Trump Takes Actions to Increase Lumber Supplies, Curb Wood Imports
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 10, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Supply Chain
China Learned from Trump's First Trade War and Changed Its Tactics when Tariffs Came Again
"If war is what the U.S. wants, we're ready to fight till the end."
March 10, 2025
Trucks loaded with avocados reflected in a rear view mirror on the way to Uruapan, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Supply Chain
Trump's Erratic Trade Policies Baffle Businesses, Threatening Investment and Growth
Uncertainty can lead businesses to delay or cancel investments that help drive growth.
March 7, 2025
Default 1
Supply Chain
Border States Adds Supply Chain Resources Web Hub
The page will feature the company’s supply chain and commodity content.
March 6, 2025
A truck loaded with produce from Mexico and Canada passes through Pharr, Texas, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Supply Chain
Businesses Scramble to Contain Fallout from Trump's New Tariffs
The longer the tariffs stick, the more damage they can do.
March 5, 2025
I Stock 176877242 (1)
Supply Chain
Trump Takes Actions to Increase Lumber Supplies, Curb Wood Imports
The executive order hopes to possibly lower housing and construction costs.
March 4, 2025
President Trump gestures as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Take Effect; China, Mexico, Canada Retaliate
The moves raised fears of higher inflation and the prospect of a trade war.
March 4, 2025
Us China Canada Mexico Anamarija Mrkic
Supply Chain
Tariffs: Balancing the Certainty of Short-Term Pain with Potential Long-Term Gain
Initial global supply chain disruptions appear unavoidable.
March 4, 2025
A worker welds a steel chassis at a factory in a suburb of Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
India's Steel Industry Contemplates Potential Fallout from Tariffs
With no trade restrictions, India could become a target for steel dumping.
March 4, 2025
I Stock 1449484425
Supply Chain
The Impact of Tariffs on Industrial Manufacturing
And what comes next?
March 3, 2025
Washington State Park workers put up a new Canadian flag atop the Peace Arch in Peace Arch Historical State Park, Nov. 8, 2021, Blaine, Wash.
Economy
From Alaska to Maine, Border Communities Worry Tariffs Will Come at a Personal Cost
Residents and industries are closely intertwined along the world’s longest international border.
March 3, 2025
President Donald Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
He also said that the existing 10% tariffs on China would be doubled.
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1902107484
Supply Chain
Opportunities for Procurement and Supply Chain Leaders in 2025
How to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy by aligning with new policy realities.
February 26, 2025
Tariffs
Supply Chain
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
"Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."
February 18, 2025
President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick watches after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Signs Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners
The move would match U.S. tariffs to the tax rates other countries charge on imports.
February 14, 2025