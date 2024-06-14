MRC Global Named ExxonMobil's Primary North American Pipe, Valves and Fittings Provider

The agreement includes upstream and downstream MRO, as well as project work.

MRC Global
Jun 14, 2024
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 2022.
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc. announced Thursday that its subsidiary, MRC Global Inc., has signed an agreement to be the primary provider of pipe, valves and fitting products and services to ExxonMobil in North America.

The agreement includes all of ExxonMobil’s North America upstream and downstream facilities for maintenance, repair and operations, as well as project work.

“We are very pleased that ExxonMobil has entrusted us with this important part of their business,” said Rob Saltiel, MRC Global president and CEO. “MRC Global is proud to have supported ExxonMobil for more than 35 years, and we look forward to supporting their growth for years to come with a full range of PVF products and related services.”

“MRC Global is the best strategic supplier for ExxonMobil in the PVF product category because of their product and service breadth, technical expertise, and geographic coverage,” said John Rudisill, head of procurement, global upstream for ExxonMobil. “This agreement allows us to streamline and standardize our PVF supply chain and leverage our scale across our growing North America business.”

Latest in Supply Chain
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 14, 2024
I Stock 1586990960
Key Supply Chain Management Strategies for OEMs — and the Questions to Ask
June 10, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
May 31, 2024
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
May 30, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 06 14 At 11 07 49 Am
Supply Chain
Blue Ridge Partners with American Supply Association
I Stock 1586990960
Supply Chain
Key Supply Chain Management Strategies for OEMs — and the Questions to Ask
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Supply Chain
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
Hackers don't just know you — they also know everyone working with you.
May 31, 2024
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
More than 2,000 seafarers on some 150 ships were abandoned last year.
May 30, 2024
Visitors check out a BYD ATTO 3 at the Munich auto show in 2023.
Supply Chain
History Says Tariffs Rarely Work
But Biden's 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs could defy the trend.
May 17, 2024
A worker assembles an SUV at a Li Auto plant, Changzhou, China, March 27, 2024.
Supply Chain
Biden Hiking Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Solar Cells, Steel, Aluminum, Medical Equipment
It's uncertain what the long-term impact on prices could be.
May 14, 2024
A machine splits a piece recovered from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge at Tradepoint Atlantic on April 12, 2024, in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
Supply Chain
Baltimore Port to Open Deeper Channel
It's a significant step toward reopening the shipping hub.
April 23, 2024
U.S. and China flags at a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Guangdong Zhudao Guest House, Guangzhou, China, April 6, 2024.
Supply Chain
The Top Worry for American Companies Operating in China
Those companies saw profits improve last year, though slightly less than half expect to be profitable in 2024.
April 23, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa.
Supply Chain
Biden Seeks Higher Tariffs on Chinese Steel
He wants to triple tariffs on steel from China to protect American producers from a flood of cheap imports.
April 17, 2024
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Third Channel to Open at Baltimore Port as Recovery Continues
Officials hope to have the entire channel reopened by the end of next month.
April 10, 2024
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
Supply Chain
3M Launches App to Combat Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment
It can identify a bar code and determine if a product package is genuine.
April 4, 2024
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Business Interruption Risks Continue in 2024
Manufacturers are confident that the worst disruptors of recent times are behind them, but new challenges have emerged.
March 29, 2024
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports, Baltimore, March 26, 2024.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Rams Baltimore Bridge, Bringing it Down
As rescuers search for people in the water, a logistics nightmare looms on the East Coast.
March 26, 2024
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responds to a question during an interview, Dec. 19, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky.
Supply Chain
Aluminum Company Wants to Put a New Smelter in Kentucky Area Hit Hard By Job Losses
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will bring 1,000 permanent jobs to an Appalachian region hard hit by the loss of coal and steel production.
March 25, 2024
Endries 6542aa9058208
Supply Chain
Endries, PennEngineering Announce Partnership
The pact adds the PEM, Atlas, SI and Sherex brands to Endries' network.
March 21, 2024
Supplychain
Supply Chain
McKinsey Unveils Supply Chain Shifts
The authors of the “Supply Chain Pulse” report add perspective on the biggest takeaways.
March 18, 2024