MRC Global Named ExxonMobil's Primary North American Pipe, Valves and Fittings Provider

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc. announced Thursday that its subsidiary, MRC Global Inc., has signed an agreement to be the primary provider of pipe, valves and fitting products and services to ExxonMobil in North America.

The agreement includes all of ExxonMobil’s North America upstream and downstream facilities for maintenance, repair and operations, as well as project work.

“We are very pleased that ExxonMobil has entrusted us with this important part of their business,” said Rob Saltiel, MRC Global president and CEO. “MRC Global is proud to have supported ExxonMobil for more than 35 years, and we look forward to supporting their growth for years to come with a full range of PVF products and related services.”

“MRC Global is the best strategic supplier for ExxonMobil in the PVF product category because of their product and service breadth, technical expertise, and geographic coverage,” said John Rudisill, head of procurement, global upstream for ExxonMobil. “This agreement allows us to streamline and standardize our PVF supply chain and leverage our scale across our growing North America business.”