NAW Chairman Commends Trump's Supply Chain Prioritizing

NAW chairman Douglas York led a group of distribution company CEOs in a conference call with President Trump and Vice President Pence Tuesday afternoon.

NAW
Mar 18th, 2020
WASHINGTON — Douglas York, president and CEO of Phoenix, AZ-based Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply and NAW chairman of the board, headed a delegation of distribution company CEOs in a conference call late Tuesday afternoon with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence focusing on the importance of maintaining a strong supply chain for critical supplies in the face of the COVID-19 emergency. 

“The President clearly understands how important the distribution sector is in maintaining the availability of vital goods and commodities where they are needed,” York observed. “He stressed the need for us to be especially responsive to the increased demand for supplies for hospitals and other medical facilities. We thanked him for his leadership and pledged that we would.”

