Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Company Inc. recently celebrated its 40th year in business, company officials said.



The North Carolina hose, gasket and sealing distributor was founded Oct. 1, 1985, by Denise and Howard Russell, and has grown its customer base from the Wilmington area to across the U.S. and into select international markets.



The company was acquired by Singer Industrial — the no. 28 company on this year’s ID Big 50 list —- this spring.



“When we first opened Wilmington Rubber, our goal was to serve our industrial community with quality products and dependable service,” the Russells said in a statement. “Forty years later, it’s humbling to see how far that vision has carried us. The relationships we’ve built with our customers and employees are what truly define our success.”