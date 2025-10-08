Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The company was acquired by Singer Industrial earlier this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 8, 2025
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Co. Inc.

Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Company Inc. recently celebrated its 40th year in business, company officials said.

The North Carolina hose, gasket and sealing distributor was founded Oct. 1, 1985, by Denise and Howard Russell, and has grown its customer base from the Wilmington area to across the U.S. and into select international markets.

The company was acquired by Singer Industrial — the no. 28 company on this year’s ID Big 50 list —- this spring.

“When we first opened Wilmington Rubber, our goal was to serve our industrial community with quality products and dependable service,” the Russells said in a statement. “Forty years later, it’s humbling to see how far that vision has carried us. The relationships we’ve built with our customers and employees are what truly define our success.”

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 1, 2025
Endries International headquarters. Brillion, Wis.
Endries Seeks to Get 'Back to the Basics'
October 8, 2025
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
October 7, 2025
Pm Staff 2024 S
Standing Out as an Independent
October 2, 2025
Related Stories
Endries International headquarters. Brillion, Wis.
Operations
Endries Seeks to Get 'Back to the Basics'
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Operations
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
Pm Staff 2024 S
Operations
Standing Out as an Independent
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 1, 2025
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Operations
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
They provide cool air without releasing planet-warming emissions.
October 7, 2025
Pm Staff 2024 S
Operations
Standing Out as an Independent
Los Angeles metalworking distributor PM Industrial Supply nears its eighth decade – and enters its third generation.
October 2, 2025
Apg O Ring1
Operations
Beyond the Standard: Custom Manufacturing Key to Meeting Regulations, Increasing Performance
Not all parts are created equal.
October 1, 2025
Monumental Supply 75th Anniversary
Operations
Monumental Supply Announces New Logo, Branding
The launch coincides with the company’s 75th anniversary.
September 29, 2025
White Cap Supply Holdings No 20 Dewalt Car
Operations
White Cap, DeWalt Again Partner to Support St. Jude
The companies will collaborate on a series of initiatives for the third consecutive year.
September 24, 2025
I Stock 1447196324
Operations
Gunman Opens Fire on Amazon Facility in Georgia
The suspect fired multiple gunshots into the facility from the outside.
September 23, 2025
Floor of the Global Industrial 2024 Trade Show, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Operations
Global Industrial Aims to Tell More of Its Story
The distributor hosted suppliers and customers — and showcased the latest in its "exclusive brand” line — at its 2025 Trade Show.
September 22, 2025
Rolls of finished steel are seen at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Granite City, Ill.
Operations
U.S. Steel Changes Course, Will Keep Processing Raw Steel at Granite City Plant in Illinois
The steelworkers union accused the company of trying to "wiggle out" of commitments.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 495379501
Operations
ABB to Invest $110 Million in 4 U.S. Plants
Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support expected future growth in key industries.
September 17, 2025
Google l V Ml1j Qt5k
Operations
Make Industrial Distribution a 'Preferred Source' on Google
See more of our articles when you search for news on Google.
September 15, 2025
W W Grainger Inc Bucket Build Photo 3
Operations
Grainger Volunteer Event Puts Together Disaster Recovery Kits
The MRO giant held its fourth annual “Grainger Bucket Build” at its Illinois headquarters.
September 12, 2025
Ep421
Operations
Neenah Foundry Turning Manufacturing Site into Distribution Center
The company said 103 workers will lose their jobs.
September 11, 2025
Steel
Operations
Canadian Manufacturer Eyes New Mexico for First U.S. Facility
The project could bring dozens of jobs and over $50 million in economic impact to the Land of Enchantment.
September 10, 2025
I Stock 1406538922
Operations
Milwaukee Tool Thief Made Big Bets at Area Casinos
The alleged tool thief sustained some heavy losses.
September 10, 2025