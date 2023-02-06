Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand

The distributor is now known as ARG Industrial.

ARG Industrial
Feb 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 27 16 Pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group, an employee-owned industrial distribution company headquartered in Anchorage, has rebranded as ARG Industrial.

ARG Industrial is a solutions-focused organization specializing in the distribution of hose, fittings, lifting and rigging products. The company serves a wide variety of industrial markets across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

ARG Industrial’s former subsidiary trade names include Alaska Rubber & Rigging Supply Inc., Arctic Wire Rope & Supply, Central Hose & Fittings, Industrial Supply Inc., Inland Pacific Hose & Fittings, North Sound Hose & Fittings, Pacific Hose & Fittings, Pacific Rubber Inc., Timco Inc. and The Hose Pro. The rebranding to ARG Industrial also signifies a reorganization of the company’s structure, bringing together the various subsidiary units into one company under one name, and effectively sunsets all historical subsidiary trade names.

“Moving forward under one ARG Industrial banner will allow us to serve the market in a more effective way, offering a more consistent customer experience, a broader range of products and services, and a unified go-to-market strategy providing more value for customers wherever we do business," said ARG Industrial President and CEO Mike Mortensen.

