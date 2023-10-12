Ferguson ESG Report Highlights ‘Building Momentum, Sustainably’

The plumbing distribution giant detailed its sustainability efforts in its 2023 report.

Ferguson
Oct 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 12 At 2 31 17 Pm

WOKINGHAM, England — Ferguson plc on Wednesday published its fiscal year 2023 ESG report, outlining the company’s progress on its ESG strategy and vision to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and foster a culture that is safe, inclusive, accepting and engaging for all its associates.

“ESG may be how it’s described today, but Ferguson has lived these values for the past 70 years,” said Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO. “We help take care of our people and the planet, and aim to run a sustainable business our partners can count on for years to come.”

Key highlights from the FY2023 ESG report include: 

  • Remained steadfast in its commitment to its "First in Safety" culture, lowering its total recordable injury rate (TRIR) by 14% and its lost time rate (LTR) by 21% in the fiscal year. ​​
  • Achieved 33% revenue intensity reduction (per million USD of revenue) in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019/2020 baseline year by holding absolute emissions steady against an increasing revenue.​
  • Signed a 65-megawatt Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with ENGIE North America, which is expected to generate enough clean wind power to match a significant portion of Ferguson’s annual electricity use in the United States and Canada.​
  • Advanced Ferguson’s Environmental Product Strategy, furthering its ability to help its customers achieve their sustainability goals through products and solutions that span nine customer groups.​
  • Expanded its efforts to build a diverse talent pipeline, launching three new learning programs for female leaders.​
  • Demonstrated its commitment to building a sustainable skilled trades pipeline by becoming a founding sponsor of Women in Plumbing and Piping (WiPP), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting women in the plumbing industry.

“Our most significant opportunity is to foster greater collaboration across our customer groups – bringing together our core strengths,” said Murphy. “By expanding our role throughout the entire project lifecycle we can solve big problems and help our customers and the communities prepare for a more sustainable future.”

Learn more about Ferguson’s ESG strategy and read the FY2023 ESG here.

Latest in New Products
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Esco
Pipe Beveling Tool Easy to Handle by One Person
September 26, 2023
Qed
Xact Count Monitors Water Discharge Rather than Airflow
September 26, 2023
Control Air Sized
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators Series
September 12, 2023
More in New Products
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Esco
New Products
Pipe Beveling Tool Easy to Handle by One Person
It features a working weight of 27.5 pounds.
September 26, 2023
Qed
New Products
Xact Count Monitors Water Discharge Rather than Airflow
It is capable of monitoring flow on many different applications.
September 26, 2023
Control Air Sized
New Products
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators Series
Ideal for applications that require tight pressure tolerance and centralized control and monitoring.
September 12, 2023
Beta
New Products
RSC50 Tool Storage Products
Consider a wide selection of 10 pre-packaged sets or the available option of designing a system to fit your exact space.
September 11, 2023
Automation Direct 3 Sized
New Products
WEG Electric IEC Safety Contactors and Motor Controls
Available in ratings up to 80A, these contactors comply with IEC and UL standards.
September 11, 2023
Sentry Pro Sized
New Products
Collision Sentry Multi-Zone
When you can’t see what’s coming the other way, the risk of an accident increases significantly.
September 11, 2023
Durr Sized
New Products
Dürr and HSM Debut Low-Pressure Spray Gun
New low-pressure spray gun for color changes in just a few seconds without the need for solvents.
September 11, 2023
Renewable Lubricant Sized
New Products
Environmentally Friendly Bio-Air Tool Lubricants Eliminate Reportable Incidents and Clean Up Costs
Because they are bio-based, there is no danger of polluting the air.
September 1, 2023
Coxreels Sized
New Products
Extreme Duty XTM Series Spring Rewind Reel
All sizes of the XTM Series utilize dual permanently lubricated bearings, rigidly fixing the drum assembly to the solid 1” steel axle for consistent stability.
August 16, 2023
Makita
New Products
8 New Industrial Grinding Solutions
All the recently released grinders feature a powerful 15 AMP motor that delivers more output and up to 11,500 RPM for a wide variety of applications.
August 16, 2023
Big Joe Sized
New Products
New CB30 and CB35 Walkie Counterbalance Stackers
Big Joe’s new CB30/CB35 Walkie Stackers offer a next-gen alternative to sit-down forklifts.
August 7, 2023
Ergodyne
New Products
Squids 3745 Tool Grip and Tether Attachment Point
The solution is designed to retrofit screwdrivers and nut drivers.
August 7, 2023
Crc
New Products
Chlor-Free Universal Degreaser
A VOC-compliant formula that really works.
August 7, 2023
Hemco Sized
New Products
Safety Station with Shower, Eyewash, Storage
Sanitary white polypro construction means there is no wood or metal to rot or rust.
August 7, 2023