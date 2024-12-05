Smith, Kibo Debut Distributor-Focused Precomposed Commerce Platform

The companies say Kibo Go is a first-of-its-kind solution for wholesalers and distributors.

Dec 5, 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Smith Commerce on Thursday announced the launch of Kibo Go, the first-ever precomposed commerce solution for wholesalers and distributors.

Kibo Go seamlessly integrates a proprietary frontend experience system with Kibo’s comprehensive native B2B commerce capabilities and distributor-specific features.

This innovative solution significantly boosts digital channel growth and accelerates time to value, providing flexibility and rapid deployment options to distributors.

Kibo Go empowers wholesale distributors with its precomposed framework, enabling them to access essential business functionality from day one. The solution enhances warehouse management with tools that provide end-to-end visibility and efficient order routing, complementing existing ERP functionality. Its quoting and complex catalog management features facilitate critical one-to-one relationships for distributors. Additionally, group buying is streamlined with adaptable account-level user roles.

Smith has developed a cloud-native, B2B Experience System that leverages the full potential of composable architecture. This system allows for rapid prototyping and features a tech-neutral design, ensuring true portability. The core is continuously upgradable and provides a composable enterprise architecture that supports plug & play strategies. This extends to an integration layer that supports pre-built reference integrations that can expand to fit each distributor’s needs. Distributors can further take advantage of composable by tapping into Kibo’s extensive library of pre-built integrations. 

“Speaking with distributors and wholesalers across verticals, we identified a glaring lack of commerce solutions that served their unique needs,” said Liz Duggan, chief strategy officer at Smith. “Kibo Go with Smith provides distributors with a versatile commerce solution that enables cost-effective operations and drives profitable growth.”

“Distributors have unique needs, and Kibo Go, developed in close partnership with Smith, is built to meet them,” said Eric Lessard, VP of alliances at Kibo. “Combining Kibo’s end-to-end B2B capabilities with Smith’s expertise, Kibo Go enables distributors to scale digital channels, optimize order routing, and drive improved ROI and lower TCO.”

Experience accelerated launches, more efficient operations, and a future-ready commerce tech stack with Kibo Go. Bringing the future of commerce to distributors today, Kibo Go is set to transform the industry landscape.

