ProVeyance Group Launches ProSeries Pulleys

Offering better performing, longer-lasting applications to engineers and maintenance professionals.

Jan 29, 2025
Picture Of 4 Belt Conveyor Pulley Types (1)
ProVeyance Group

ProVeyance Group (Holland, OH) announces the launch of its new ProSeries Pulleys, allowing engineers and maintenance professionals who design, operate or repair conveyance systems to have better performing, longer-lasting applications.

The ProSeries Pulleys by ProVeyance include head and tail pulleys, as well as idlers for the baggage, material handling and parcel markets. The ProSeries Pulleys are suited for conveyance systems at airports, warehouses and other applications for safely and efficiently moving products.

The new pulleys measure up to 9 inches (23 cm) in diameter and 60 inches (152 cm) in length. Many of the conveyor pulleys on the market include shafts with welded hubs. After enough cycles and flexing in the pulley’s shaft, the welds can fail. In contrast, the ProSeries Pulleys use either quick-detachable (QD) hubs or hubs with a tapered bore bushing and locking collar.

ProVeyance also takes TIR measurements at several locations and balances the pulleys at the desired RPM range to ensure a long-lasting component. Depending on the application, the ProSeries Pulleys come with various shaft materials including cold rolled 1018 or 1045 steel with a higher carbon content.

proveyance.com

January 29, 2025
W steps Prime Line Adjustable Safety Feet
W.steps Ladders Coming to North America
January 28, 2025
The AY110-200-04 Rotary Stage.
New OES Rotary Stage Features 200 Millimeter Diameter Table
January 28, 2025
Hylite Sized
5 Color Temperature Options – 1 Tube Light
January 27, 2025
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
