Quadient, Epicor to Streamline, Automate Pickups and Drop-offs for Wholesale Distributors

Johnstone Supply is the companies' first joint customer.

Quadient
Sep 16, 2024
Quadient

BAGNEUX, France — Quadient announced Monday that its Parcel Pending by Quadient locker automation platform now integrates with Epicor Eclipse, a leading ERP system designed specifically for electrical, plumbing, HVAC and PVF wholesale distributors.

The technology integration supports distributors that seek to streamline and automate in-store pickup, while providing their customers with the convenience of a variety of order pickup options. This includes expanding from traditional store hours to a flexible 24/7 model, ensuring that all customers enjoy greater accessibility and flexibility.

The integration of Quadient Lockers and Eclipse was completed through the joint execution of Quadient and Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software. The integration provides increased efficiencies and simplifies workflows starting when a contractor order is first inputted through the Eclipse ERP and continuing to when a product is picked up via a Quadient locker.

The wholesale distributor market in the US, which according to IBISWorld reached $11.5 trillion in 2024, is made up of hundreds of thousands of companies of all sizes. Johnstone Supply, a wholesale distributor serving professional HVACR contractors across North America, is the first joint customer of Quadient and Epicor to take advantage of the integration, with Parcel Pending by Quadient automated lockers installed at 30 locations.

“The wholesale distributor industry plays a crucial role in the supply chain, and we are excited about our collaboration with Epicor and look forward to growing our presence in this market,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president of North American Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “The integration of Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers and Epicor Eclipse offers wholesale distributors the opportunity to simplify and automate workflows while offering their customers easy and secure product pickup and drop-off, especially outside of normal store hours.”

Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 22 53 Pm
