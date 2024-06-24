Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding

The span connects Iowa and South Dakota.

Associated Press
Jun 24, 2024
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
AP Photo/Josh Jurgens

A railroad bridge collapsed during flooding in the Midwestern U.S. that has led to water rescues, evacuations and at least one death and has brought additional misery during a vast and stubborn heat wave.

The bridge connecting North Sioux City, South Dakota, with Sioux City, Iowa, collapsed into the Big Sioux River late Sunday, an emergency manager said. Images from local media showed a large span of the steel bridge partially underwater as floodwaters rushed over it.

Some of the trusses collapsed, Jason Westcott, an emergency manager in Union County, South Dakota, told KCAU-TV.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the collapse. The bridge is owned by BNSF Railway, whose officials did not immediately comment.

Floodwaters have risen over days of heavy rain in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. More rain is expected, and many rivers may not crest until later this week.

In northwestern Iowa, 13 rivers flooded, said Eric Tigges of Clay County emergency management. Entire neighborhoods, and at least one whole town, were evacuated, and the Iowa town of Spencer imposed a curfew Sunday for a second night after flooding that surpassed a record set in 1953.

"When the flood gauge is underwater, it's really high," Tigges said at a news conference.

Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for 21 counties in northern Iowa, including Sioux County. In drone video posted by the local sheriff, no streets were visible, just roofs and treetops poking above the water.

National Guard troops helped with water rescues and carted needed medications lost in flooding.

"Businesses are shuttered. Main streets have been impacted," Reynolds said. "Hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities were evacuated. Cities are without power, and some are without drinkable water."

Emergency management officials in the small South Dakota community of Dakota Dunes urged evacuations Sunday for roughly 4,000 residents. Dakota Dunes is near the Nebraska and Iowa borders and is sandwiched between the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers.

Emergency management officials there warned residents that a mandatory evacuation could come quickly if flood barriers are breached.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared an emergency after severe flooding in the southeastern part of her state. Several highways were closed. At least one person died, Noem said Sunday, without providing details.

Areas south of Sioux Falls, the state's largest city, had an estimated 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain over three days, weather service hydrologist Kevin Low said.

Parts of northern Nebraska, southeastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa received eight times the typical average rainfall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Donna Dubberke.

Minor to moderate flooding was expected along the Missouri River, according to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"As long as the levees hold, we're not expecting any major impacts," said John Remus, water management division chief for the corps in the Missouri River basin.

Tornadoes struck Saturday in Wisconsin, leveling the historic Apple Grove Lutheran Church, founded in 1893 in Argyle. The pastor said all were safe.

Elsewhere, the heat was the biggest worry, even as temperatures moderated at the start of the week in the Northeast and some other parts of the U.S. that have sweltered for days.

Public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. Forecasters said the heat wave will continue early in the week in the Southeast, portions of the South and the Plains.

Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia all saw record heat on over the weekend.

Last year the U.S. experienced the most heat waves since 1936, experts said. An AP analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that excessive heat contributed to more than 2,300 deaths, the highest in 45 years of records.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1470776941
UPS Agrees to Sell Freight-Brokerage Division to RXO
June 24, 2024
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
June 18, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
June 12, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1470776941
Logistics
UPS Agrees to Sell Freight-Brokerage Division to RXO
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
Logistics
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
Logistics
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
But will the local workforce be ready?
June 18, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
The channel has been returned to its original depth and width.
June 12, 2024
Traffic traverses 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal, New York, Jan. 11, 2018.
Logistics
Truckers Sue to Block Congestion Fee for Manhattan Drivers
The lawsuit is one of at least eight seeking to block the plan.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 9 36 26 Am
Logistics
Amazon Expanding Drone Deliveries After Earning FAA Approval
Testing included flying in the presence of real planes, helicopters, and a hot air balloon.
May 30, 2024
Bridge
Logistics
Johns Hopkins Engineers Studying Ship Collision Risk for Major U.S. Bridges
The Key Bridge collapse was a wake-up call.
May 30, 2024
Ap24143613317747
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Will Pay $15M Fine as Part of Federal Settlement Over Ohio Derailment
In addition to the civil penalty, Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $235 million in past and future cleanup costs.
May 24, 2024
51 Thumb
Logistics
Flawed Propeller Blade Causes $3M in Damages to Shipping Vessel
It failed to meet manufacturer design specifications.
May 22, 2024
1573702725402 (1)
Logistics
BAE Systems, Eaton Test Electric Drive Technology on Commercial Truck
It uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections.
May 22, 2024
A commercial cargo ship as it leaves the Port of Savannah in Georgia at sunset.
Logistics
Georgia's Auto Port Has its Busiest Month Ever
The port took on 9,000 imports diverted from Baltimore.
May 21, 2024
2024 Surrey Warehouse 2 1024x446
Logistics
BUMAX Appoints Fuller Fasteners as Canadian Distributor
Fuller will supply BUMAX products to fastener distributors and industrial product suppliers throughout the country.
May 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 21 At 1 04 30 Pm
Logistics
Marcone Launches Same-Day Delivery Service
The plumbing, HVAC and appliance distributor partnered with food delivery app DoorDash.
May 21, 2024
A Harbinger medium-duty electric walk-in van.
Logistics
Electric Truck Maker Harbinger Announces $400 Million in Orders
Customers include Bimbo Bakeries and Thor Industries.
May 21, 2024
Crews work to move the cargo ship Dali in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Tugboats Escort Ship That Caused Deadly Baltimore Bridge Collapse Back to Port
It's a significant milestone.
May 20, 2024
Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept 1
Logistics
Honda Debuts Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept
The fuel cell systems are now in mass production at a joint venture production facility with GM.
May 17, 2024