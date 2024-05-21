BUMAX Appoints Fuller Fasteners as Canadian Distributor

ÅSHAMMAR, Sweden — As part of an ongoing expansion into the North American market, BUMAX AB is proud to announce the appointment of Fuller Fasteners as its master distribution partner for Canada.

This milestone represents a significant step forward and the continued expansion of the company’s global footprint across key regions. The launch of the BUMAX range of premium high-strength stainless steel fastener products in Canada demonstrates the company’s commitment to the wider North American market.

“After a lifetime in the industry, I am thrilled to introduce the BUMAX line to our esteemed customers. When you think of stainless steel fasteners, high tensile strength might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Traditionally, this has always been the case. However, BUMAX is here to revolutionize expectations, with the ability to offer high-tensile strengths previously exclusive to only high alloy steels,” said Hans Fuller, managing director, Fuller Metric Parts Ltd. "This breakthrough means that you no longer have to compromise – BUMAX offers solutions that ensures durability and strength, without compromising corrosion resistance. We believe this product range has immense potential to transform various fastening applications. We are excited to share innovative BUMAX solutions and bring them to the forefront of the industry."

Fuller Fasteners will be responsible for stocking and supplying the BUMAX range of standard products to fastener distributors and industrial product suppliers throughout Canada. This partnership is the culmination of many months of discussion and familiarization of each company’s strengths, strategic fit and the potential to jointly serve the Canadian market.

“We are pleased to have now formalized the partnership with a reputable company such as Fuller Fasteners to represent BUMAX in the Canadian market,” said Jacob Bergström, BUMAX segment manager, distribution. "Our team will work closely with Fuller Fasteners over the coming months to introduce the BUMAX brand and its range of high-performance stainless-steel products to fastener distributors across the region by providing necessary training and technical support. BUMAX will support Fuller Fasteners at this year’s International Fastener Expo in Las Vegas from September 9-11 to help raise awareness of the new partnership."