'Essential' Vessels Getting Alternate Channel at Baltimore Bridge Collapse Site

Crews have begun the complicated work of removing steel and concrete at the site.

Lea Skene, Tassanee Vejpongsa
Apr 1, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Baltimore, March 31, 2024.
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing a temporary, alternate channel for commercially essential vessels near the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main channel leading to the vital port, officials said.

Crews have begun the complicated work of removing steel and concrete at the site of the bridge's deadly collapse into the Patapsco River after a freighter collision last week. On Sunday, dive teams surveyed parts of the bridge and checked the ship, and workers in lifts used torches to cut above-water parts of the twisted steel superstructure.

The captain of the port is preparing to establish the temporary channel on the northeast side of the main channel. It will have a controlling depth of 11 feet (over 3 meters), a horizontal clearance of 264 feet (80 meters) and a vertical clearance of 96 feet (29 meters), officials said. A video released Sunday showed the Coast Guard dropping buoys in the water.

"This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore," Capt. David O'Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator of the response, said in a statement Sunday night. "By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore."

On Monday, the Small Business Administration is opening a center in Dundalk, Maryland, to help small businesses get loans to help them with losses caused by the disruption of the bridge collapse.

The bridge fell as the crew of the cargo ship Dali lost power and control on March 26. They called in a mayday, which allowed just enough time for police to stop vehicles from getting on the bridge, but not enough time to get a crew of eight workers off the structure.

Two workers survived, two bodies were found in a submerged pickup, and four more men are presumed dead. Weather conditions and the tangled debris underwater have made it too dangerous for divers to search for their bodies.

The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. Danish shipping giant Maersk chartered the Dali, which was on its way out of port when it lost power and hit one of the bridge's support columns.

Along with clearing the shipping channel to reopen the port, officials are trying to determine how to rebuild the major bridge, which was completed in 1977 and carried Interstate 695 around southeast Baltimore and was central to the city's centuries of maritime culture.

Congress is expected to consider aid packages to help people who lose jobs or businesses because of the prolonged closure of the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. facility.

A National Transportation and Safety Board investigator on the cargo vessel Dali, Baltimore, March 27, 2024.
Biden OKs $60M in Aid After Bridge Collapse; Governor Warns of 'Very Long Road'
March 29, 2024
Commuters wait to drive through the Holland Tunnel into New York City, Jersey City, N.J., March 8, 2023.
New York Approves $15 Toll to Drive into Manhattan
March 29, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
March 29, 2024
