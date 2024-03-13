Johnstone Supply Selects Quadient as Smart Locker Partner

The wholesale HVACR distributor has already installed "Parcel Pending" lockers at 30 locations.

Quadient
Mar 13, 2024
Locker On Street
Quadient

MILFORD, Conn. — Quadient has announced that Johnstone Supply has chosen the company as its preferred partner for automated parcel lockers.

Johnstone Supply, a wholesale distributor serving professional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration contractors, has already installed Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers at 30 of its locations.

Johnstone has over $4.5 billion in annual sales generated by 465 franchise-operated locations across the U.S. and Canada. Quadient’s indoor and outdoor parcel lockers allow Johnstone Supply’s customers to quickly retrieve products at their convenience, allowing them to spend more time at job sites.

“Quadient understands the Johnstone business model, customer needs, brand guideline requirements and integrates with our existing solutions, like our enterprise resource planning platform,” said Katie Gailey, marketing manager, Johnstone Supply. “We believe they will be a great partner for our organization and are eager to help Johnstone grow customers’ knowledge and use of lockers.”

Parcel Pending by Quadient solutions help distributors streamline operations and provide a fast, 24/7 delivery option for large or small contractors. Orders are stored safely and securely in Quadient lockers for pick-up at customers’ convenience, even outside of store hours. The lockers simplify the order fulfillment process by taking care of logging, retrieving and the distribution or returning of packages quickly and effectively, with limited involvement from store staff. With time being a precious commodity for contractors, the convenience of smart lockers increases customer satisfaction and drives more customer loyalty and repeat purchases. 

“Johnstone’s reputation for its entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to customers and commitment to investing in technology and distribution excellence makes it a perfect match for Quadient’s smart parcel lockers,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North American parcel locker solutions, Quadient. “We look forward to helping accelerate Johnstone’s growth and exploring new ways to grow our partnership.”

