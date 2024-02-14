Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement

The bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.

Claire Rush, Jennifer Kane
Feb 14, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday toured the century-old Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland, Oregon, with southwest Washington state, a vital but earthquake-vulnerable structure that's set to be replaced as part of a multibillion-dollar project supported by federal funding.

The bridge — so old that horses were still a main mode of transportation when it opened — now carries more than 130,000 vehicles a day over the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, according to regional transportation agencies. It's a key component of I-5, which runs the length of the West Coast, but its congestion frequently impairs travel and freight movement.

Seismologists say the Pacific Northwest is at risk of a severe earthquake — magnitude 9 or greater — that could destroy significant parts of the region. The bridge is at risk of collapse in a major quake, which could kill many people and sever a crucial transportation link in such an emergency. Plans to replace the bridge have been in the works for decades.

"We don't know whether 'the big one' is tomorrow or 100 years away, or many hundreds of years away, but we know that we should be getting this bridge into a more resilient state," Buttigieg told reporters.

The bridge, which opened in February 1917, was the first automobile span to cross the Columbia River, and it became part of I-5 in 1957. A second span opened the next year. They include sections that lift to allow ships through.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and transportation authorities joined Buttigieg on the bridge tour Tuesday. Donning hard hats and neon vests, they walked out on one of the steel catwalks, just feet away from vehicles zooming by, and climbed steep, narrow stairs up to one of the bridge's operating rooms.

As the room vibrated loudly from the traffic below, officials involved with the bridge replacement project talked about the plans and explained the maintenance required to keep the aging bridge running. The cables that lift and lower the bridge to shipping traffic have to be greased by hand, and the grease alone costs about $40,000 a year, on top of $1.2 million in annual operating costs.

"If we do nothing, it's still an expensive thing to have and maintain," said Greg Johnson, the project's program administrator.

Once back on solid ground near the Washington state entrance to the bridge, Buttigieg lit candles on a cupcake commemorating the bridge's 107th birthday.

"It's one thing to see the project description on a sheet of paper," Buttigieg said. "It's another to stand in that bridge house and feel the entire room vibrate with the energy that is going up and down that bridge with all of that traffic."

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program received a boost in December when it was awarded $600 million in federal funds under the bipartisan infrastructure law. The money will come from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance or "Mega" program, a U.S. Department of Transportation grant initiative that was created by the law to support projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding streams.

The Oregon and Washington Legislatures have each committed $1 billion to the project, which has also applied for additional federal funding.

Replacing the bridge is estimated to cost at least $6 billion. Further analysis and assessments are needed before construction, which is tentatively set to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has long advocated for the bridge replacement and said she had invited Buttigieg to visit.

"While all of the reports and data make clear that we needed to replace the I-5 bridge years ago, you've got to walk on the bridge to really get it," Murray said in a news release.

Bill Hess lives along Vancouver's waterfront and can see the bridge from his home. He said the hours he used to spend in traffic commuting from the Portland area to Vancouver, including on the I-5 bridge, pushed him to move to the Washington state side of the river to be closer to work.

"This is going to be a hassle because of the construction, but it's going to be well worth it," he said. "It's going to be a huge improvement for the Northwest."

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
February 7, 2024
Ap24037723484462
Postal Service Announces Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
February 7, 2024
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
February 7, 2024
Related Stories
The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails toward the Port of Savannah, May, 26, 2021.
Logistics
Lawmakers Seek Study to Deepen Georgia Harbor — Again
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
Logistics
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
Osprey® Metal Powder Production, Eiga
Logistics
Sandvik Reaches Distribution Agreement with KBM Advanced Materials
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Ap24037723484462
Logistics
Postal Service Announces Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
It was once chided for slow adoption of electric vehicles.
February 7, 2024
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, center, leaves federal court in Boston, Jan 30, 2024.
Logistics
State Troopers Took Bribes to Pass Commercial Drivers
Six people have been charged in connection with the scheme.
February 7, 2024
Osprey® Metal Powder Production, Eiga
Logistics
Sandvik Reaches Distribution Agreement with KBM Advanced Materials
The collaboration will increase the availability of Osprey metal powders in the U.S.
January 30, 2024
A UPS truck on a street in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Says it's Eliminating About 12,000 Jobs
The parcel giant is also looking at options for its Coyote truck load brokerage business.
January 30, 2024
Warehouse
Logistics
10 Easy Tips to Increase Warehouse Safety
Of particular concern are accidents involving collisions between forklifts or other vehicles.
January 29, 2024
President Biden speaks with iron workers and others near the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024.
Logistics
Biden Announces $5B for Infrastructure Funding at Deteriorating Bridge
The money would, in part, fix the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
January 26, 2024
The Suez Canal from Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015.
Logistics
China Says it's Working to De-escalate Tensions in the Red Sea
Attacks on container ships in the area have upended global trade.
January 25, 2024
Monaghan Tooling Adds Vergnano
Logistics
Monaghan Tooling Group Named Distributor for Vergnano Taps, Hobs
The Italian company makes more than 2 million taps per year.
January 24, 2024
Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Logistics
Amazon Fined for 'Excessively Intrusive' Warehouse Staff Monitoring
France's privacy watchdog slapped the e-commerce giant with a fine equivalent to $35 million.
January 24, 2024
Cargo ships wait in Panama Bay for transit through the Panama Canal, Panama City, Jan. 17, 2024.
Logistics
Panama Canal Traffic Slashed Amid Drought
Low water levels could cost between $500 million and $700 million this year.
January 19, 2024
The container ship COSCO Development is guided under the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah, Ga., May 11, 2017.
Logistics
Georgia Awards Contract to Raise Savannah Bridge, Accommodate Bigger Cargo Ships
Construction on the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is expected to begin in early 2025.
January 9, 2024
Teamsters protest near the DHL Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger Ky., Dec. 8, 2023.
Logistics
DHL Workers Strike at Critical Air Cargo Hub
Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload airplane cargo, voted to organize with the Teamsters earlier this year.
December 11, 2023
A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif.
Logistics
Rail Union Says Union Pacific Layoffs Jeopardize Safety
Union Pacific is delaying nearly 1,200 planned projects and laying off more than 1,000 workers.
December 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 2 04 16 Pm 624c92c4b94f6
Logistics
Parts Town Expands Same-Day Delivery
The service is now available from more than 125 locations.
December 1, 2023