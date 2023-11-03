Shipping Giant Maersk to Slash 10,000 Jobs

The world's biggest shipping company blamed a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services.

Nov 3, 2023
Containers on the world's first methanol-enabled container vessel, Copenhagen, Sept 14, 2023.
Containers on the world's first methanol-enabled container vessel, Copenhagen, Sept 14, 2023.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Maersk, the world's biggest shipping company, said Friday that it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs due to what it described as a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services.

The company said the move would result in savings of $600 million in 2024.

The announcement was made as Copenhagen-based Maersk presented its quarterly report, which listed profits before taxes at $691 million, down from $9.1 billion for the same period last year. The report cited "challenging market conditions resulting in substantially lower freight rates compared to the abnormally high rates in 2022."

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said the company will continue to streamline its organization and operations.

"Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base," Clerc said. "Given the challenging times ahead, we accelerated several cost- and cash- containment measures to safeguard our financial performance."

The company's revenue for Q3 was $12.1 billion in 2023 compared to $22.8 billion for the same period in 2022.

The company said it now expected annual global container volume growth in the range of -2% to -0.5% compared to -4% to -1% previously.

Latest in Logistics
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
November 2, 2023
Striking workers picket outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2023.
Agreement Reached to End Great Lakes Shipping Strike
October 30, 2023
Travis Sullivan (left), vice president and general manager of Boeing Distribution, and Andy Winzenz, NHV, global general manager, Parker Lord.
Boeing, Parker Lord Renew Distribution Agreement
October 23, 2023
Workers clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023.
Deadly Train Derailment Caused by Broken Rail
October 18, 2023
Related Stories
Striking workers picket outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2023.
Logistics
Agreement Reached to End Great Lakes Shipping Strike
Travis Sullivan (left), vice president and general manager of Boeing Distribution, and Andy Winzenz, NHV, global general manager, Parker Lord.
Logistics
Boeing, Parker Lord Renew Distribution Agreement
Workers clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023.
Logistics
Deadly Train Derailment Caused by Broken Rail
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
More in Logistics
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Nearly a quarter of the manufacturing industry's employees are over the age of 55. An aging population is creating a major labor shortage.
November 2, 2023
Travis Sullivan (left), vice president and general manager of Boeing Distribution, and Andy Winzenz, NHV, global general manager, Parker Lord.
Logistics
Boeing, Parker Lord Renew Distribution Agreement
Boeing will continue to offer shock, vibration and motion control products to the aerospace sector.
October 23, 2023
Workers clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023.
Logistics
Deadly Train Derailment Caused by Broken Rail
A collapsed bridge killed a truck driver and blocked the main north-south highway through Colorado.
October 18, 2023
I Stock 1384450845
Logistics
Federal Court Prohibits Warehouse from 'Oppressively' Violating Child Labor Laws
The Kentucky facility employed children as young as 12, federal authorities found.
October 16, 2023
In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, a vessel is loaded with containers by a ship to shore crane at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Savannah, Ga.
Logistics
Georgia Wants to Study Deepening Savannah's Harbor Again
The move comes on the heels of a $973 million dredging project.
October 13, 2023
Chep Pooled Pallets Image 1
Logistics
How to Prevent Pallet Theft from Costing Your Business
During the pandemic, entire crime rings emerged to target wood and plastic platforms.
October 13, 2023
Emergency responders remove a body from the Metrolink commuter train that collided with a Union Pacific freight train the day before in Chatsworth, Calif., Sept. 13, 2008.
Logistics
NTSB Chair Says Locomotive Camera Rule Is Flawed
The new requirement does not apply to freight trains.
October 12, 2023
I Stock 1369408640
Logistics
Mexico to Protest Truck Inspections at Texas Border
Freight officials said some 19,000 trucks carrying nearly $2 billion in goods were delayed.
October 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 28 At 2 25 39 Pm
Logistics
Wesco Upgrades its Construction Services
The company said it has enhanced its distribution, installation and cable management solutions.
September 28, 2023
I Stock 1184495602
Logistics
DOJ, UPS Reach Settlement Over Employment Discrimination Claims
Federal prosecutors found that the parcel giant violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
September 22, 2023
Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2023.
Logistics
Mexican Railway Operator Halts Trains
Too many migrants are climbing aboard and getting hurt.
September 20, 2023
CSX logo in Nashville, Tenn., July 15, 2013.
Logistics
Unions Raise Concerns After Railyard Death
The worker was struck by a remote-controlled train.
September 20, 2023
Teamsters union members hold signs urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 316 in Sacramento, Sept. 19, 2023.
Logistics
California Truckers Ask Governor to Sign Job-Saving Bill
The measure would require a human driver on large, self-driving trucks.
September 20, 2023
Norfolk Southern Railroad CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Promises to Keep Improving Safety
A consultant hired following a fiery derailment said the railroad must ensure safety is a priority.
September 19, 2023
I Stock 1387247460
Sales
How Poor Inventory Management Chokes Cash Flow
The costs are clear — but what distributors need to do next isn't.
September 18, 2023