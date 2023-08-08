UPS Lowers Outlook Citing Labor Deal, Falling Volume

The parcel giant trimmed its full-year revenue forecast by $4 billion.

Michelle Chapman
Aug 8, 2023
UPS facility, Brooklyn, New York, July 6, 2023.
UPS facility, Brooklyn, New York, July 6, 2023.
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

Revenue declined at UPS in the second quarter and the package delivery company lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion as package volumes decline, and after reaching a tentative labor contract reached late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers.

Package volume has been in decline for all shippers and fell significantly for UPS during the quarter. Shares for the Atlanta company slid about 5% before the opening bell Tuesday.

Domestic revenue slid 6.9% during the quarter as average daily package volume fell 9.9%. The company offset that decline somewhat, however, booking a 3.3% increase in revenue per piece.

UPS reached a tentative deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, potentially averting a strike that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

Under the agreement, which still needs to be approved by union members, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more by the end of the five-year contract. The deal includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers — whom the union says are the most at risk of exploitation — from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.

Voting on the new contract begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22.

United Parcel Service Inc. earned $2.08 billion, or $2.42 per share, for the three months ended June 30.

Adjusted earnings were $2.54 per share, which beat the $2.51 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.

Revenue declined to $22.06 billion from $24.77 billion, missing Wall Street's estimate of $22.88 billion.

Revenue for the domestic and international segments fell as average daily volume dropped.

UPS said that it now foresees 2023 consolidated revenue of about $93 billion. Its prior forecast was for revenue of around $97 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect $96.45 billion.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
The port of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Port Workers Ratify Contract Offer, Ending Labor Dispute
August 7, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy
August 7, 2023
Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont.
Montana Train Derailment Report Renews Calls for Automated Systems to Detect Track Problems
July 31, 2023
Related Stories
The port of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Logistics
Port Workers Ratify Contract Offer, Ending Labor Dispute
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal, Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Company Yellow Heads for Bankruptcy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 8, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy
The filing marks a significant shift for shippers nationwide.
August 7, 2023
Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont.
Logistics
Montana Train Derailment Report Renews Calls for Automated Systems to Detect Track Problems
Installing sensors on the tens of thousands of locomotives in the fleet could be cost prohibitive.
July 31, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal, Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Company Yellow Heads for Bankruptcy
The company shut down operations following hundreds of layoffs.
July 31, 2023
Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, Vancouver, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Port Workers in Canada Reject Contract Offer
The move raises the prospect of the government stepping in.
July 31, 2023
Ap23207480281549
Logistics
A Fire Is Still Burning on Board a Car-Carrying Cargo Ship
It's near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat.
July 27, 2023
Smoke and flames on a freight ship in the North Sea off the Dutch island of Ameland, July 26, 2023.
Logistics
Crew Member Killed in Cargo Ship Fire
The vessel was carrying thousands of vehicles.
July 26, 2023
A Union Pacific locomotive in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 17, 2013.
Logistics
Union Pacific Names CEO Recommended by Hedge Fund
The railroad cut its outlook amid disappointing financial results and weakening consumer demand.
July 26, 2023
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Reaches Tentative Deal with Unionized Workers
The agreement could avert a calamitous strike.
July 25, 2023
I Stock 1426630971
Logistics
Global Shipping's Vague New Climate Strategy
Why it still might be pointing the industry in the right direction.
July 25, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears.
Logistics
UPS Strike Could Be Just Around the Corner
Here's what you need to know.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1347477414
Logistics
Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Nationwide
The retailer is expanding its partnership with omnichannel provider OneRail.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1414339712
Logistics
Maersk Fined for Firing Worker Reporting Safety Concerns
The shipping giant was ordered to reinstate the employee and pay more than $700,000.
July 20, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Logistics
Teamsters, UPS to Resume Negotiations as Deadline Approaches
The talks will end a two-week stalemate.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1031538738
Logistics
Auto Parts Distributor Owes Back Wages to More than 1,300
Federal labor officials hope to ensure workers receive their share of a $5.6 million payment.
July 19, 2023