States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock

But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.

Marc LevyJosh Funk
Jun 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes.

The activity comes after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on Feb. 3 along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, prompting new legislation and reviving long-stalled efforts as backers voice skepticism that the federal government is capable of helping.

Legislatures in at least a dozen states have advanced measures in recent weeks, including some in states such as Minnesota that have witnessed disruptive derailments.

Some of the new requirements include provisions long resisted by the railroad industry. It contends it's capable of making improvements and that its growing efficiency — including significantly longer trains and a much smaller workforce — doesn't compromise safety.

In large part, states want limits on the length of trains that routinely stretch more than 2 miles long and on how much time trains can block road crossings — which can disrupt traffic and block emergency response vehicles.

They are also pursuing rules to maintain the current standard of two-person crews, bolster the trackside detectors used to identify equipment problems and require more notice to local emergency responders about hazardous freight.

The railroads argue that the industry's overall safety record has been improving even as trains have grown longer and crew sizes shrank over the decades. So Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said in an interview that he doesn't think it makes sense to regulate those areas.

"We're going to follow the science and we're going to follow the data," Shaw said. "We're looking for investments in safety that are going to drive favorable outcomes."

And the state efforts to regulate rail are fraught with legal uncertainty over whether only the federal government can enforce such requirements. And Congress and federal regulators are considering similar measures.

Ohio moved quickly, with the Republican-controlled government enacting a new law within two months of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

The evacuation from the fiery crash extended into Pennsylvania, where the state House of Representatives approved a wide-ranging safety bill in early June.

The sponsor, Rep. Rob Matzie, a Democrat whose western Pennsylvania district is home to a major rail freight handling hub, said he is satisfied with the state's legal standing.

He said he is sick of hearing that the East Palestine derailment is an isolated incident, that the rail companies are making improvements or that the federal government will order safety improvements.

"It's now time for this state to act," Matzie told colleagues during floor arguments. "We can't wait for federal regulations, which always seem to be in the works, but never quite get done. Or for federal laws that will never ever see the light of day."

States maintain that Congress long ago gave them the authority to regulate aspects of rail safety that federal regulations don't cover and that courts require federal law to be clear about when that responsibility rests exclusively with a federal agency.

Railroads, however, argue that federal law broadly gives federal agencies exclusive jurisdiction to regulate rail transportation and that state laws ostensibly aimed at rail safety often do not actually improve safety.

Prior experiences haven't exactly inspired confidence that the federal government will act quickly.

For instance, a 2008 law requiring the deployment of positive train control systems — equipment designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments and other accidents — wasn't fully implemented until almost 2021.

Then in 2018, then-President Donald Trump's administration dropped a proposed rule that would have required trains hauling highly flammable liquids like crude oil to be fitted with advanced braking systems.

Two rail union officials — Jason Doering and Matt Parker — who have both lobbied for legislation in Nevada for years said it's important for states to act because they're not optimistic that Congress will pass meaningful reforms over the strong lobbying of the railroads in a polarized political climate. Plus, they said "the federal government's approach to rail safety has historically been more reactionary than proactive."

The Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine spurred legislation in Congress that advanced out of committee in the Democratic-controlled Senate, but its future in that chamber — not to mention the Republican-controlled House — is uncertain amid industry opposition.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who is a lead sponsor, said earlier this month that they are still trying to line up support and predicted "pressure by the rail lobby and, frankly, from some Republican leaders to weaken or kill the bill."

Even though government data shows that derailments have declined in recent years, there were still 1,049 of them last year — roughly three a day. More than three quarters of them happen at slow speeds in railyards and don't cause significant damage.

The industry contends that it remains the safest way to transport hazardous materials over land. Norfolk Southern and all the major railroads have announced steps to improve safety— such as by installing more trackside detectors that railroads use to spot problems and prevent derailments — though regulators and lawmakers have urged them to do more.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the East Palestine derailment. In a preliminary report, they said the likely cause was an overheating bearing on one of the railcars — but wasn't flagged by a trackside detector early enough to prevent an accident.

Joseph L. Schofer, a retired professor of civil and environmental engineering from Northwestern University, said some rules being proposed at the state and federal level — for instance, minimum crew size — have nothing to do with the East Palestine derailment because that train actually had three people in its crew.

He also said state-to-state rules will result in chaos.

"What one state does to regulate the industry will have impacts on all states," Schofer said. "Logically we ought to be able to establish a comprehensive, integrated rule set, based on a firm understanding of the rail industry as an integrated whole."

Some bills were percolating before the East Palestine derailment.

In March, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation creating an Office of Rail Safety, with backers citing disputes with railroads over widening roads at hundreds of rail crossings, but also derailments there.

"This is the most substantive state safety bill for my industry in over 50 years," a union representative, Danny Brewer, told lawmakers at a February hearing.

The new law empowers state employees to take over the safety inspections otherwise performed by federal inspectors, and also to scrutinize rail crossings and seek federal penalties for trains blocking highway crossings without justification.

New York is advancing wide-ranging legislation that includes standards for more safety equipment after Gov. Kathy Hochul called for rail safety measures, citing the East Palestine derailment.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that requires railroads to promptly provide information to public safety agencies about hazardous materials being transported.

The Kansas Senate approved a bill to limit trains to 8,500 feet, but it is sitting in a House committee at least until the session resumes in January. Gov. Laura Kelly supports it, her office said.

Some measures have hit roadblocks.

In Nevada, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature on party-line votes that would have capped train length at 7,500 feet. Lombardo said in his veto message that the bill was a "policy overreach" and possibly unconstitutional.

In Pennsylvania, the House-approved bill faces doubters in a Republican-controlled Senate where top Republicans suggest that it goes beyond state enforcement powers.

"There's some concern that what the House passed lacks enforceability," Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, a Republican, said in an interview. "And I don't think we're ever well-served to pass bills that can't have proper enforcement."

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
June 27, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
June 23, 2023
Mosil Logo Png
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
June 21, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Mosil Logo Png
Logistics
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Logistics
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023
Mosil Logo Png
Logistics
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
Company officials said it would initially focus on direct customers and new distributors.
June 21, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
The company terminated a yard engineer for requesting medical leave.
June 21, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Logistics
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
The committee asked Amazon workers to provide input about the company through a website.
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Logistics
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
The International Maritime Organization wants to halve its greenhouse gas releases and may seek deeper cuts this year.
June 20, 2023
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A work stoppage this summer could scramble home deliveries and supply chains.
June 19, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block California Pollution Rules
The lawsuit argues that zero-emission locomotives won't be ready in time.
June 19, 2023
A fire at warehouse in the Northeast Industrial District, Kansas City, Mo., June 15, 2023.
Logistics
Kansas City Warehouse Blaze Hospitalizes 3 Firefighters
Investigators will wait for the flames to die down before probing what caused the fire.
June 16, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday, June 15, 2023, that a union organizer who was fired by Amazon was reinstated by the company after she filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
Logistics
Amazon Union Leader Reinstated after Labor Complaint
The union claims she was terminated while attending to a work injury.
June 16, 2023
The Vincent Thomas Bridge over the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021.
Logistics
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
Contract talks — which included several work disruptions at major ports — had dragged on for more than a year.
June 15, 2023
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Federal Regulators Promise Safety Review at All Major Freight Railroads
Railroad unions say longer trains and deep staff cuts have increased the chances of safety problems.
June 12, 2023
Schneider E Cascadia
Logistics
Schneider Opens Large-Scale Zero-Emission Electric Charging Depot
The charging site is over half the size of a football field.
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1203138343
Technology & Software
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
Streamlining and automating critical operations can ensure a smooth supply chain operation while minimizing overhead.
June 2, 2023
I Stock 90636869
Logistics
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
Officials said the bill would threaten safety without addressing supply chain issues.
May 30, 2023