Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine

Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Casey
Apr 17, 2023
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Maine Forest Service via AP

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Railway owner Canadian Pacific Kansas City is leading cleanup and track repairs following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine that sent three railway workers to the hospital for treatment, officials said Sunday.

The three workers were treated and released Saturday after three locomotive engines and six train cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went off the track in Somerset County, officials said.

The locomotives and four derailed lumber cars caught fire. Two derailed cars carrying the flammable liquids ethanol and pentamethylheptane, both classified as hazardous materials, escaped the fire and no chemicals spilled, said C. Doniele Carlson, spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, created by a merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern that was completed Friday, is leading cleanup, salvage and repair, working with state agencies and local fire and rescue, said Jim Britt from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Workers were removing derailed locomotives and rail cars, cleaning up crash debris and repairing the rail line. It was unclear how long the process would take.

Derailments and railroad safety have been a growing concern nationwide since the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, that forced evacuations and created lingering health concerns because of the chemicals released.

Maine officials said Sunday there was no public threat and no evacuations.

The railway and the state blamed the derailment on a washout. But the Federal Railroad Administration, which sent an inspector to the site, suggested it will be weeks before full details of the accident are released.

People were urged to stay away as work continued. The derailment happened near Rockwood, a town of about 300 people on Moosehead Lake, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Bangor.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
April 6, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
March 28, 2023
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
March 24, 2023
Related Stories
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
Logistics
Nearshoring to Mexico: Benefits and Risks
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
The parcel giant's operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by next summer.
April 6, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Logistics
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
Several of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials.
March 28, 2023
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
The embattled railroad made the announcement with the nation’s largest rail union.
March 24, 2023
Two badger cubs in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, Hungary, April 12, 2006.
Logistics
Badgers Burrow Under Train Tracks, Forcing Delays
The animals are a protected species in the Netherlands.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1213824480
Logistics
Feds Recover $1.1M from San Diego Logistics Companies
The employers paid some workers less than $2.50 per hour.
March 21, 2023
A Norfolk Southern train after derailing in Calhoun County, Ala., March 9, 2023.
Logistics
Derailed Train Lacked Required Control Couplers
Federal investigators released preliminary reports from its review of Norfolk Southern.
March 21, 2023
Robot
Logistics
Agility Launches Multi-Purpose Robot Made for Logistics Work
A fleet of Digits will be able to switch between applications depending on current warehouse needs and seasonal shifts.
March 20, 2023
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023
Logistics
Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Train Derailment
The state wants to ensure the railroad pays for cleanup and environmental damage.
March 16, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Logistics
First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward
Their coupling will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States.
March 15, 2023
Ship
Logistics
Future Cargo Ships Could Be Powered by Wind
As part of the two-year development program, scientists will test the impact of a retractable 20-meter-high FastRig wing-sail.
March 14, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Group Warns that Car Flaw Could Cause Derailments
Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in a derailment last weekend in Ohio.
March 10, 2023
A derailed freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway near Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Propose Safety Reforms After Fiery Derailment
But it’s not clear if the changes will be enough to satisfy regulators and lawmakers.
March 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
The NTSB says it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture.
March 8, 2023