Labor Dept. Officials Meet with Companies, Unions at Los Angeles Port

The roundtable focused on collective bargaining between truck drivers and port operators.

U.S. Department of Labor
Jan 4, 2023
I Stock 1058640800
iStock

LOS ANGELES – Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su on Tuesday hosted a roundtable discussion at the Port of Los Angeles about the benefits of having a collective bargaining relationship between truck drivers and employers at the port.  

The discussion included truck drivers Jorge Mayorga and Todd Ellis; representatives of Universal Trucking, Sea-Logix, TTSI/Heavy Load Transfer and Pacific 9 Trucking; members and officers of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Local 848; and Port of Los Angeles officials.

Participants highlighted the importance of improved pay, benefits, training and job stability that come with employee status and a collective bargaining relationship. They noted some drivers are owner-operators covered by the collective bargaining agreement. The companies noted the competitive challenges of following an employee model in an industry with rampant misclassification of drivers as independent contractors, and the need for strong enforcement to ensure a level playing field. 

In addition, participants focused on the importance of training investments, including apprenticeship programs, and the Port of Los Angeles described its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art training facility which includes some of the promising models discussed at the event.

“The Labor Department appreciates the efforts these companies, workers and union have made to improve job quality and security for Port of Los Angeles truck drivers,” said Walsh. “Through partnership and shared values, we can create better jobs and more stability in our supply chain.”

Latest in Logistics
I Stock 1058640800
Labor Dept. Officials Meet with Companies, Unions at Los Angeles Port
January 4, 2023
A loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., July 5, 2019.
Summer Ship Canal Dredging Threatens Turtles, Lawsuit Says
December 30, 2022
Port Of Charleston I Stock 501884660
Union Wins Labor Board Ruling in Port Dispute
December 23, 2022
The United States Postal Service yesterday announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles.
USPS to Deploy 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
December 21, 2022
Related Stories
A loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., July 5, 2019.
Logistics
Summer Ship Canal Dredging Threatens Turtles, Lawsuit Says
Tractor-trailers stacked up along eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022.
Logistics
EPA to Tighten Pollution Limits for New Trucks
I Stock 613654678
Logistics
Union Pacific Puts its Shipping Limits on Hold
An Amazon employee at a fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017.
Logistics
Feds Say Amazon Failed to Record Some Warehouse Injuries
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Port Of Charleston I Stock 501884660
Logistics
Union Wins Labor Board Ruling in Port Dispute
Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation's largest maritime centers.
December 23, 2022
The United States Postal Service yesterday announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles.
Logistics
USPS to Deploy 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
The total investment is expected to reach $9.6 billion.
December 21, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022. Shippers praised the proposed changes federal regulators approved Monday, Dec. 19, to the system they use to dispute the rates railroads charge because the current system is so costly and cumbersome that it is little used.
Logistics
Regulators Back Streamlined System to Challenge Rail Rates
It may give shippers a way to resolve rate disputes of less than $4 million in a matter of months instead of years.
December 21, 2022
Tractor-trailers stacked up along eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022.
Logistics
EPA to Tighten Pollution Limits for New Trucks
Truck makers would be required to slash nitrogen oxide pollution more than 80%.
December 20, 2022
An Amazon employee at a fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017.
Logistics
Feds Say Amazon Failed to Record Some Warehouse Injuries
OSHA handed out more than a dozen citations at six Amazon warehouses.
December 19, 2022
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
Logistics
Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits
The railroad is limiting some businesses' shipments in an effort to clear up congestion.
December 16, 2022
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
Logistics
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
Thousands of truckers sought financial protections as fuel prices rose.
December 9, 2022
Railway
Logistics
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
It would not have taken long for the effects to trickle through the economy.
December 8, 2022
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
The backlogs of the past two years have improved dramatically since summer.
December 8, 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, Savannah, Ga., June 24, 2022.
Logistics
Georgia Port Terminal to Get $410M Upgrade
Port officials hope to expand Savannah’s capacity by more than 50% by 2025.
December 6, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Logistics
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
Concerns about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules dominated the contract talks.
December 5, 2022
Aur Uf Nologos
Logistics
Uber Freight Expands Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Pilot
Uber and Aurora Innovation opened a lane between El Paso and Fort Worth.
December 2, 2022
A Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Passes Bill to Avert Rail Strike
The measure now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.
December 2, 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House, Nov. 29, 2022.
Logistics
House Votes to Impose Deal on Railroad Unions
The bill would head off a looming nationwide rail strike.
December 1, 2022