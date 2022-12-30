Summer Ship Canal Dredging Threatens Sea Turtles, Lawsuit Says

The Army Corps of Engineers wants to end longstanding seasonal limits.

Russ Bynum
Dec 30, 2022
A loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., July 5, 2019.
A loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., July 5, 2019.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency's planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in summertime would endanger rare sea turtles.

For two years, environmentalists have battled an effort by the Army Corps of Engineers to end a policy that for three decades limited to winter months the dredging of accumulated sand and mud from harbors in Georgia and the Carolinas.

The seasonal limits have been in place since 1991. They are intended to protect sea turtles from being killed and maimed by the vacuum-like suction pumps of hopper dredges during the warmer months when female turtles lay their eggs on Southern beaches. Conservationists credit that policy with helping threatened and endangered turtle species begin a fragile rebound.

Giant loggerhead sea turtles, protected as a federally threatened species, nest during the spring and summer months on beaches from North Carolina to Florida. Smaller numbers of endangered green and Kemp's ridley sea turtles lay eggs in the region as well.

A federal judge last year temporarily blocked the Army Corps from conducting year-round dredging in Georgia. In September, a different judge halted a similar plan in North Carolina. Both judges ruled that the agency failed to adequately assess potential dangers to legally protected sea turtle species.

Now the issue is back in court. One Hundred Miles, a coastal Georgia conservation group, filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Savannah. The complaint says the Army Corps is now preparing to dredge in the summer of 2023 in the shipping channel leading to the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

The move comes after the Army Corps published an environmental assessment in May that concluded ending seasonal dredging limits in the Brunswick harbor would have no significant impact on sea turtles.

"We are fighting the same battles again, but the message remains the same: Hopper dredging and sea turtle nesting season just don't mix," said Catherine Ridley of the conservation group One Hundred Miles. "If you come in right when we have reproducing females in those very waters, they are sitting ducks."

The lawsuit asks a judge to again stop the Army Corps from ending seasonal dredging limits without first performing a more rigorous environmental impact study.

Kimberly Wintrich, an Army Corps spokeswoman in Atlanta, said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation. She also declined to confirm whether the Army Corps plans summer dredging in Brunswick.

The lawsuit cites a contract the Army Corps awarded in September for a private company to dredge harbors over the next year in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia. A bid solicitation posted in July specified that dredging at each location would take place during the traditional seasonal window between December and March.

However, the document also listed an "optional bid item" for additional dredging in Brunswick to be conducted between May and August 2023. That falls during the nesting season when sea turtles are abundant in Georgia waters — a period previously off-limits to dredging.

That provision triggered the conservation group's court challenge.

The Army Corps is in charge of keeping shipping channels clear of accumulated sediments to ensure safe passage of large vessels. Seaports in Georgia and neighboring states reported record growth in 2022 amid soaring consumer demand and frequent traffic jams with cargo ships waiting at sea.

The agency has sought to scrap seasonal limits on dredging in the Southern Atlantic since the National Marine Fisheries Service concluded in 2020 that sea turtles protected by the Endangered Species Act can likely endure roughly 150 deaths anticipated annually from year-round dredging.

Army Corps officials have said that seasonal restrictions make it difficult to compete for a limited number of contractors. They have also argued that seasonal windows timed to protect sea turtles ignore other species such as critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, which frequent the same waters during winter.

The latest Georgia case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, who in May 2021 halted the Army Corps' summer dredging plans for Brunswick.

In addition to ruling that the Army Corps needed to perform an environmental assessment, which the agency has since done, the judge cited the longevity of the South's seasonal limits as evidence that year-round dredging could imperil a large number of sea turtles.

Baker said from the bench in May 2021: "Frankly it's a stretch to believe the Corps would have abstained from spring and summer dredging in the area for decades if it did not believe there was a significant danger to loggerhead sea turtles during that time."

Latest in Logistics
A loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., July 5, 2019.
Summer Ship Canal Dredging Threatens Turtles, Lawsuit Says
December 30, 2022
Port Of Charleston I Stock 501884660
Union Wins Labor Board Ruling in Port Dispute
December 23, 2022
The United States Postal Service yesterday announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles.
USPS to Deploy 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
December 21, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022. Shippers praised the proposed changes federal regulators approved Monday, Dec. 19, to the system they use to dispute the rates railroads charge because the current system is so costly and cumbersome that it is little used.
Regulators Back Streamlined System to Challenge Rail Rates
December 21, 2022
Related Stories
Tractor-trailers stacked up along eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022.
Logistics
EPA to Tighten Pollution Limits for New Trucks
I Stock 613654678
Logistics
Union Pacific Puts its Shipping Limits on Hold
An Amazon employee at a fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017.
Logistics
Feds Say Amazon Failed to Record Some Warehouse Injuries
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
The United States Postal Service yesterday announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles.
Logistics
USPS to Deploy 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
The total investment is expected to reach $9.6 billion.
December 21, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022. Shippers praised the proposed changes federal regulators approved Monday, Dec. 19, to the system they use to dispute the rates railroads charge because the current system is so costly and cumbersome that it is little used.
Logistics
Regulators Back Streamlined System to Challenge Rail Rates
It may give shippers a way to resolve rate disputes of less than $4 million in a matter of months instead of years.
December 21, 2022
Tractor-trailers stacked up along eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022.
Logistics
EPA to Tighten Pollution Limits for New Trucks
Truck makers would be required to slash nitrogen oxide pollution more than 80%.
December 20, 2022
An Amazon employee at a fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017.
Logistics
Feds Say Amazon Failed to Record Some Warehouse Injuries
OSHA handed out more than a dozen citations at six Amazon warehouses.
December 19, 2022
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
Logistics
Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits
The railroad is limiting some businesses' shipments in an effort to clear up congestion.
December 16, 2022
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
Logistics
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
Thousands of truckers sought financial protections as fuel prices rose.
December 9, 2022
Railway
Logistics
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
It would not have taken long for the effects to trickle through the economy.
December 8, 2022
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
The backlogs of the past two years have improved dramatically since summer.
December 8, 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, Savannah, Ga., June 24, 2022.
Logistics
Georgia Port Terminal to Get $410M Upgrade
Port officials hope to expand Savannah’s capacity by more than 50% by 2025.
December 6, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Logistics
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
Concerns about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules dominated the contract talks.
December 5, 2022
Aur Uf Nologos
Logistics
Uber Freight Expands Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Pilot
Uber and Aurora Innovation opened a lane between El Paso and Fort Worth.
December 2, 2022
A Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Passes Bill to Avert Rail Strike
The measure now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.
December 2, 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House, Nov. 29, 2022.
Logistics
House Votes to Impose Deal on Railroad Unions
The bill would head off a looming nationwide rail strike.
December 1, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Logistics
Railroad Unions Decry Plan to Block Strike
Officials say the legislation undercuts efforts to address quality of life concerns.
November 30, 2022