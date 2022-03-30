Try, Try Again to Free Stranded Cargo Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard prepared a second attempt to free the Ever Forward.

Mar 30th, 2022
The tugboats Atlantic Enterprise, left, and Atlantic Salvor, bottom right, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, top right, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, Pasadena, Md., March 29, 2022.
The tugboats Atlantic Enterprise, left, and Atlantic Salvor, bottom right, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, top right, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, Pasadena, Md., March 29, 2022.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard prepared a second attempt to free a stranded container ship Wednesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

The effort will be similar to Tuesday's attempt involving five tug boats straining to yank the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) Ever Forward off the bay's muddy floor just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a safety bulletin said.

If that doesn't work, a third attempt next week will add two anchored pulling barges to the five tug boats. And if the ship still remains stuck, some of the Ever Forward's nearly 5,000 containers of dry goods will have to be removed to lighten the load.

On Tuesday, tug boats could be seen from shore pulling on taut lines attached to the rear of the Ever Forward, sending puffs of smoke into the air. Dozens of people gathered at a park nearby to watch the work.

It's a delicate operation: The Coast Guard said a naval architect is on board, constantly evaluating the ship's stability, and the ship's fuel and ballast tanks are being regularly monitored for potential pollution.

The ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

A salvage company began dredging around the ship a week later and Evergreen said in a statement Tuesday that enough material has been displaced for the attempts to free the vessel.

During Tuesday’s refloating efforts, officials extended a 500-yard (457-meter) safety zone around the ship to 1,000 yards (914 meters), closing the navigation channel to commercial traffic.

The Coast Guard has said they have not yet determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. The ship is outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.

More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022.
Ever Given Sister Vessel Runs Aground in Chesapeake Bay
Officials have not yet determined the cause.
Mar 18th, 2022
I Stock 1076738316
Navigating the Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What the Supply Chain Industry Needs to Know
Here are three major aspects of the situation that supply chain and logistics professionals need to keep in mind as they navigate this challenging period.
Mar 16th, 2022
I Stock 1165418688
XPO Logistics Approves Split for its North American Businesses
The company is spinning off its North American truckload brokerage business and looking to divest its intermodal group.
Mar 9th, 2022
Cargo ship Oakland crosses the Bosphorus strait towards the Marmara sea after departing from Russia's Novorossiysk port, in Istanbul on March 1, 2022.
Russia's Ukraine Invasion Leaves Global Trade in Tatters
Hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers have been diverted away from the Black Sea, while dozens more have been stranded.
Mar 4th, 2022
1074mmtn
Surprise! Plant Slated for Closure Will Remain Open
The manufacturer of products for shippers and logistics companies initially told local officials that 170 workers would be losing their jobs.
Mar 1st, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media during a visit to the Georgia Ports Authority's Megarail facility, on Dec., 17, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law, part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.
U.S. Ports to Receive $450M from Infrastructure Funds to Ease Congestion
The grants are aimed specifically at reducing bottlenecks.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f
FleetPride Acquires MTR Fleet Services
Recently, FleetPride launched a dedicated service business unit to manage the growing footprint of company-owned service centers.
Feb 15th, 2022
Mm1067tn
The Worst Truck Bottleneck in America
It's held the title for four straight years.
Feb 15th, 2022
Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ontario on Feb. 11, 2022.
Judge Orders End to Truck Blockade at Canadian Border Bridge
The 5-day-old protest has disrupted the flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.
Feb 11th, 2022
The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protestors.
Canadian Authorities Look to Courts to Break Blockade
Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Honda closed auto plants or canceled shifts because of parts shortages.
Feb 11th, 2022
If you put it on a pallet, Icon Robotics can automate it.
How to Solve Palletizing Labor Pains & Process Nightmares with Robotic Automation
If it's on a pallet, this company can automate it.
Feb 3rd, 2022