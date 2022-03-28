Georgia Completes Nearly $1B Savannah Harbor Expansion

The project, which originated some 25 years ago, will make room for larger cargo ships.

Mar 28th, 2022
Russ Bynum
Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Savannah, Ga., March 25, 2022.
Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Savannah, Ga., March 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Calling it a “once in a generation milestone,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday touted completion of a $973 million expansion of the shipping channel linking the Port of Savannah to the Atlantic Ocean as an accomplishment that will deliver a lasting boost to commerce in the state.

Work to deepen 40 miles (64 kilometers) along the Savannah River to make room for larger cargo ships wrapped up earlier this month, 6 1/2 years after dredging began. But the project began much earlier with feasibility studies that began in 1997, when Bill Clinton was president and Zell Miller served as Georgia's governor.

“To say that today has been a long time coming is an understatement," Kemp told about 50 people gathered on the Savannah waterfront a few miles downriver from where towering cranes load and unload ships along the port's docks. “This is a day that all Georgians should be proud of, no matter who they are, where they work or how they vote."

The Port of Savannah is the nation's fourth busiest for cargo shipped in containers, large metal boxes used to transport goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. The port handled a record 5.6 million container units last year, a whopping 20% increase in cargo volumes over 2020.

The dredging of mud and sediment from the river bottom got underway in 2015 as Savannah and other U.S. ports raced for deeper water to accommodate bigger ships arriving along the East Coast through an expanded Panama Canal.

Overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers and funded jointly by the federal government and the state, the harbor expansion added 5 feet (1.5 meters) of depth to the Savannah River shipping channel. That allows larger ships carrying heavier loads to come and go without waiting for higher tides.

“Deeper water means that ships can carry up to an additional 1,000 extra containers,” said Joel Wooten, chairman of the Georgia Ports Authority's board of directors. “It’s important to the importers, it’s also important to Georgia exporters. It will mean greater speed and greater efficiency getting Georgia grown and Georgia manufactured goods to global markets.”

The harbor expansion was not just about dredging. The government spent $14 million salvaging the sunken remains of the ironclad Confederate gunship CSS Georgia, which had been scuttled in the river during the Civil War. Another $100 million went to installing large machines that inject extra oxygen into the river to help blue crabs, striped bass and endangered shortnose sturgeon breathe. They were part of a legal settlement to offset environmental damage caused by the project.

Georgia port officials are planning aggressively for more growth. Griff Lynch, the port authority's executive director, announced last month plans to increase Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by 58% over the next three years.

Lynch said the shipping channel's new depth of 47 feet (14 meters) should last a long while. But he's warned that even larger ships coming online within the next decade may not fit underneath the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge that spans the river between the port and downtown Savannah.

Lynch said the state Department of Transportation is studying whether to raise or replace the large suspension bridge built in 1991. He said he expects a report later this year.

More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
1074mmtn
Surprise! Plant Slated for Closure Will Remain Open
The manufacturer of products for shippers and logistics companies initially told local officials that 170 workers would be losing their jobs.
Mar 1st, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media during a visit to the Georgia Ports Authority's Megarail facility, on Dec., 17, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law, part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.
U.S. Ports to Receive $450M from Infrastructure Funds to Ease Congestion
The grants are aimed specifically at reducing bottlenecks.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Fleet Pride New 61bb57bca2a0f
FleetPride Acquires MTR Fleet Services
Recently, FleetPride launched a dedicated service business unit to manage the growing footprint of company-owned service centers.
Feb 15th, 2022
Mm1067tn
The Worst Truck Bottleneck in America
It's held the title for four straight years.
Feb 15th, 2022
Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ontario on Feb. 11, 2022.
Judge Orders End to Truck Blockade at Canadian Border Bridge
The 5-day-old protest has disrupted the flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.
Feb 11th, 2022
The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protestors.
Canadian Authorities Look to Courts to Break Blockade
Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Honda closed auto plants or canceled shifts because of parts shortages.
Feb 11th, 2022
If you put it on a pallet, Icon Robotics can automate it.
How to Solve Palletizing Labor Pains & Process Nightmares with Robotic Automation
If it's on a pallet, this company can automate it.
Feb 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1164269595
Data: 97% of Shippers Set to Increase Freight Procurement Budgets In 2022
New research from Sleek Technologies details key trends in freight procurement following last year’s supply chain disruptions.
Jan 24th, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a news conference to discuss the supply chain issues at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Army Corps of Engineers Gets $14B to Help Ease Supply Chains
Three projects aim to reduce supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods.
Jan 19th, 2022
A woman wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus walks past parcels gathered near delivery tricycles in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Chinese state media say parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere, despite doubts among overseas health experts that the virus can be transmitted via packaging.
China Says Omicron May Have Spread Via Packaging
Though health experts doubt that is possible.
Jan 18th, 2022
Mb 149 Thumb
Railroad, Shipping Companies See Uptick in Looting
Empty boxes and packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon have been found alongside railroad tracks.
Jan 18th, 2022