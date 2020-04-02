FedEx, UPS Suspend Service Guarantees

The parcel logistics giants outlined measures taken to accommodate delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Hockett
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1157133495
iStock

Parcel logistics providers FedEx and UPS each suspended their service guarantees last week, citing anticipated delays and disruptions stemming from the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedEx suspended it global money-back guarantee effective March 24 for all FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Office services until further notice.

“The impact of COVID-19 is causing local, state, and national governments around the world to issue work and travel restrictions on a daily basis, which is impacting our ability to meet our high standards of service,” FedEx said in a media release. “As a result, we have made the decision to suspend our money-back guarantee for all services effective immediately until further notice. Because FedEx is an essential transportation service provider, we will continue operating as government restrictions and regulations allow.

Additionally, FedEx on Tuesday announced a temporary surcharge on all FedEx Express international parcel and freight shipments beginning April 6.

As a safety measure, FedEx has also suspended its signature guidelines for all shipments, with the exception of adult signature required shipments. To minimize physical interactions with employees and customers, customers may be asked to verify the recipient’s name instead of a physical signature.

UPS likewise announced the suspension of its service guarantee on March 26, effective that date for all shipments from any origin to any destination. For US-origin shipments, the suspension became effective as of March 24.

UPS added that commitment times for UPS Next Day Air Saver and UPS 2nd Day Air A.M. services scheduled for delivery have been extended to end-of-day until further notice.

“The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented complexities, which have required us to constantly reassess our operations,” UPS stated. “Our highest priority is to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and suppliers. As the effects of the Coronavirus impact our infrastructure, we will continue to seek guidance from local, state and national government entities to ensure that we fully align with their regulations. We are committed to continue operating globally except where constrained by government restrictions.”

