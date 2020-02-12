Installation of Robots Slumped in 2019

But industry stakeholders hope it's short-lived.

Eric SorensenAnna Wells
Feb 12th, 2020
 

Implementation of robotics within U.S. business increased steadily from 2015 to 2018.

Despite this, Reuters recently reported that robot installations dipped by 16 percent in 2019.

Reuters suggests a slowdown in manufacturing has been playing against US companies’ investments in new technology.

But the Association for Advancing Automation says the dip in robotics may be short-lived.

While installations were down, orders were up slightly, suggesting more robotic systems will be put into place in the coming year.

One major driver of the increased orders was the automotive sector, which is investing billions in production lines for electric and autonomous vehicles.

