MSC Announces Strategic Partnership with MachiningCloud

CAMARILLO, Calif. — MachiningCloud, the leading cloud-based platform that provides manufacturers with access to the latest cutting tool product data, announced its strategic partnership with MSC Industrial Supply, Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for MachiningCloud users, who can now directly purchase tooling from MSC Industrial Supply within the MachiningCloud Application.

This integration streamlines the procurement process for manufacturers, offering a one-stop solution for tooling needs. With the expanded capabilities, MachiningCloud users gain unprecedented access to MSC's extensive catalog of high-quality tools, enhancing efficiency and productivity in the machining industry.

"At MachiningCloud, our mission has always been to simplify and optimize the tool selection and purchasing process for manufacturers," said MachiningCloud founder and President Dan Frayssinet. "The integration of MSC Industrial Supply Co. within the MachiningCloud Application is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the machining industry. This collaboration empowers our users to access a broad range of top-tier tooling options seamlessly, enhancing their operational capabilities."

"We are excited to join forces with MachiningCloud to bring our extensive product offering directly to the fingertips of the manufacturing community. This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Jamie Goettler, senior director of metalworking sales and innovation at MSC. "By integrating with MachiningCloud, we aim to simplify the tool selection and acquisition process, providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience for our customers."

The MachiningCloud and MSC Industrial Supply Co. partnership signifies a major step forward in revolutionizing the way manufacturers source and purchase tooling. As the machining industry continues to evolve, this collaboration aligns with both companies' commitment to driving efficiency, accessibility, and excellence in manufacturing processes.