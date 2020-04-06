Gov't, 3M Reach Agreement on Mask Exports

President Donald Trump had used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to stop exporting such masks.

Rob Gillies
Apr 6th, 2020
A patient is wheeled into the emergency unit of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal on Monday, April 6, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he&rsquo;s confident Canada will still be able to import N95 protective masks form the U.S. despite an export ban and says he will talk to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days.
A patient is wheeled into the emergency unit of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal on Monday, April 6, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s confident Canada will still be able to import N95 protective masks form the U.S. despite an export ban and says he will talk to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days.
Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Manufacturing giant 3M said Monday it has an agreement with the Trump administration that will allow the company to continue to export N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the U.S. government and 3M have a plan to produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months to support healthcare workers in the United States. They will primarily come from its manufacturing facility in China.

President Donald Trump had used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to stop exporting such masks, also known as respirators. The move to block such masks, which are crucial in protecting healthcare workers on both sides of the border from the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, outraged many officials in Canada.

Is your company an industrial distributor? Take ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations and be entered to win one of five $10 AmEx gift cards. Information and survey link here.

“3M and the Administration worked together to ensure that this plan does not create further humanitarian implications for countries currently fighting the COVID-19 outbreak,” the company said in a statement. "The plan will also enable 3M to continue sending U.S. produced respirators to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the primary source of supply."

3M issued a statement last week saying that could have “significant humanitarian implications” for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America. The company had said possible retaliation by other nations could actually lead to fewer of the masks being available in the U.S.

The premier of Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, said earlier Monday that U.S. officials had stopped 3 million masks from getting to Ontario from 3M, though he said was told that 500,000 of them were being released Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he was hopeful Canada would get an exemption and that he felt better about that after speaking with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“It is absolutely critical that they except Canada from this presidential order,” Ford said.

Ford said delays in global shipments and recent restrictions at the U.S. border had left Ontario with about a one-week supply of critical protective equipment.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the flow of medical equipment benefits both countries and needs to continue.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had spoken to Canada’s foreign minister about it and “reiterated the United States’ desire to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for crucial medical supplies and personnel, while also meeting the needs of regions with the most severe outbreaks.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has noted Canada supplies the U.S. with many supplies for the medical sector, including pulp for surgical-grade N95 masks, test kits and gloves. Canadian nurses also work in the U.S.

More in Home
A video screen displays a message urging people to stay home, at Piccadilly Circus in London on Wednesday, April 8. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.
Countries Start Thinking About Easing Restrictions
But, politicians and officials warn that the crisis is far from over, and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let their guard down too soon.
Apr 8th, 2020
Msc Industrialere
MSC's Q2 Sales Fall 4.5%
With the quarter ending Feb. 29, it didn't reflect the ramp-up of factory closures across the US that happened during March.
Apr 8th, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Expands Cost Savings Efforts
See the specific actions GPC — the parent company of Motion Industries — has taken to ensure employee safety and efficient business operations.
Apr 8th, 2020
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c
Regal Launches Power Transmission App
The new app offers users one source for all bearings-related information needs.
Apr 8th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Donates 6,000 Masks
Barnes Group contributed 2,000 masks each to three local hospitals through a direct donation process.
Apr 7th, 2020
I Stock 1130882367
Pandemic Index: Distrib. Sales Down 14% Last Week
The latest reading was technically a one-week improvement, but commentary indicates that is due to large back-orders in shipping.
Apr 7th, 2020
Stanley Fastening
Stanley B&D Names New Industrial Head
The segment includes Stanley Engineered Fastening, Stanley Infrastructure and Stanley Oil & Gas.
Apr 7th, 2020
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Outlines Temp. Financial Measures
Their CEO is taking a 30 percent pay cut through 2020, salary increases are canceled for all US and Canada employees and capital spending is reduced.
Apr 7th, 2020
I Stock 539809138 5de97c843235f
Major Declines in March Fastener Distrib. Index
The index reading tied for its all-time low, while its six-month outlook reading set a new all-time low mark.
Apr 6th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 614028206
Are You Creating Enough Personal Value?
Relationship building is more than just showing up with donuts.
Apr 6th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House n Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a stern test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Small businesses will be seeking loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small Business Aid Hits Snag
Many small business owners ran into bureaucratic or technological road blocks.
Apr 5th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 1.
Trump Invokes DPA for Ventilators, Slams 3M
The administration named 3M and six other companies in the DPA, and later lashed out at 3M on Twitter.
Apr 3rd, 2020
This Saturday, March 28 file photo shows a sign on a liquor store announcing it is closing to keep the neighborhood safe and slow down the COVID-19 coronavirus in Indianapolis.
SMB Stimulus Will Go to Some Big Chains Too
A broad definition of “small business” includes much more than just Main Street shops when lenders start processing applications Friday.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1157133495
FedEx, UPS Suspend Service Guarantees
The parcel logistics giants outlined measures taken to accommodate delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2020