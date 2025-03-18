'Stagflation' Risk Puts Federal Reserve in Tricky Spot

The toxic combination of high inflation and a weak economy haunts central bankers.

Christopher Rugaber
Mar 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Federal Reserve officials last met in late January, things looked pretty good: Hiring was solid. The economy had just grown at a solid pace in last year's final quarter. And inflation, while stubborn, had fallen sharply from its peak more than two years ago.

What a difference seven weeks makes.

As the Fed prepares to meet Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank and its chair, Jerome Powell, are potentially headed to a much tougher spot. Inflation improved last month but is still high and tariffs could push it higher. At the same time, ongoing tariff threats as well as sharp cuts to government spending and jobs have tanked consumer and business confidence, which could weigh on the economy and even push up unemployment.

The toxic combination of still-high inflation and a weak or stagnant economy is often referred to as "stagflation," a term that haunts central bankers. It is what bedeviled the United States in the 1970s, when even deep recessions didn't kill inflation.

Stagflation, should it emerge, is hard for the Fed because typically policymakers would lift rates — or keep them high — to combat inflation. Yet if unemployment also rises, the Fed would usually cut rates to reduce borrowing costs and lift growth.

It's not yet clear the economy will sink into stagflation. For now, like businesses and consumers, the Fed is grappling with a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. But even a mild version — with the unemployment rising from its current low level of 4.1%, while inflation stayed stuck above the Fed's 2% target — would pose a challenge for the central bank.

"That's the tangled web they're in," said Esther George, former president of the Federal Reserve's Kansas City branch. "You have inflation stickiness on the one hand. At the same time, you're trying to look at what impact could this have on the job market, if growth begins to pull back. So it is a tough scenario for them for sure."

Fed officials will almost certainly keep their key rate unchanged at their meeting this week. Once the meeting concludes Wednesday, they will release their latest quarterly economic projections, which will likely show they expect to cut their rate twice this year — the same as they projected in December.

The Fed implemented three cuts last year and then signaled at the January meeting that they were largely on pause until the economic outlook becomes clearer.

Wall Street investors expect three rate reductions this year, in June, September, and December, according to futures prices tracked by CME Fedwatch, in part because they worry an economic slowdown will force more reductions.

One development likely to unnerve Fed officials is the sharp jump in inflation expectations this month in the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey. It showed the biggest increase in long-term inflation expectations since 1993.

Such expectations — which basically measure whether Americans are worried inflation will get worse — are important because they can become self-fulfilling. If businesses and consumers expect higher costs, they may take steps that push up inflation, like demanding higher wages, which in turn can force companies to raise prices to offset higher labor costs.

Some economists caution that the University of Michigan's survey is preliminary and for now based on only about 400 responses. (The final version to be released later this month typically includes about 800.) And financial market measures of inflation expectations, based on bond prices, have actually declined in recent weeks.

The most recent inflation readings have been mixed. The consumer price index dropped last week for the first time in five months to 2.8% from 3%, an encouraging change. But the Fed's preferred price gauge, to be released later this month, is likely to be unchanged.

The jump in inflation expectations is also a problem for the Fed because officials, including Powell, have said they are willing to let inflation gradually return to their 2% target in 2027, because expectations have generally been low. If other measures show inflation worries rising, the Fed could come under more pressure to get inflation down more quickly.

"I do worry when I see consumer expectations moving in the opposite direction," George said. "I think you just have to keep an eye on that."

The last time President Donald Trump imposed tariffs — in 2018 and 2019 — overall inflation didn't rise by much, in part because they weren't nearly as broad as what he is currently proposing and some duties, such as those on steel and aluminum, were watered down with loopholes. Now that Americans have lived through a painful inflationary episode, they are likely to be more skittish about rising prices.

Powell referred such concerns in remarks earlier this month. He said tariffs could just have a one-time impact on prices without causing ongoing inflation. But that could change "if it turns into a series" of tariff hikes, he said March 7, or "if the increases are larger, that would matter."

"What really does matter is what is happening with long-term inflation expectations," Powell added.

A week after his comments, those expectations shot higher in the University of Michigan survey.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 10, 2025
A construction crew works at a site in San Bruno, Calif., March 12, 2025.
Whipsawed by Trump's Tariffs, the Public Is Getting More Nervous About the Economy
March 14, 2025
Shoppers in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
February Wholesale Prices Unchanged, Showing Inflation Easing
March 13, 2025
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
What's a Recession, and Why Is Rising Anxiety About It Roiling Markets?
March 13, 2025
Related Stories
A construction crew works at a site in San Bruno, Calif., March 12, 2025.
Economy
Whipsawed by Trump's Tariffs, the Public Is Getting More Nervous About the Economy
Shoppers in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
February Wholesale Prices Unchanged, Showing Inflation Easing
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
Economy
What's a Recession, and Why Is Rising Anxiety About It Roiling Markets?
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 10, 2025
Shoppers in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
February Wholesale Prices Unchanged, Showing Inflation Easing
But the progress may not last as President Trump intensifies his trade wars.
March 13, 2025
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
Economy
What's a Recession, and Why Is Rising Anxiety About It Roiling Markets?
Most analysts still think the chances of a recession are fairly small.
March 13, 2025
A woman looks at products in the aisle of a store in Waco, Texas, Dec. 14, 2010.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Cooled Last Month, Though Trade War Threatens to Lift Prices
Inflation eased for the first time since September, and a measure of underlying inflation fell to a four-year low.
March 12, 2025
I Stock 2202768422
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders See Strongest January in Three Years
Orders were up nearly 6% compared to the first month of 2024.
March 11, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Interest Rates on Hold with Economic Uncertainty Widespread
The Federal Reserve is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged in the coming months.
March 10, 2025
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025.
Economy
Trump Changes Course and Delays Some Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
The delays come amid fears of the economic fallout from a broader trade war.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 2062045381
Economy
ISM's February Manufacturing PMI at 50.3%
New orders and backlogs contracted and supplier deliveries slowed.
March 4, 2025
The New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 26, 2025.
Economy
America First? Not When It Comes to Stock Markets This Year
An index of stocks from other developed economies has trounced the S&P 500.
March 3, 2025
A consumer places eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse, Feb. 18, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Second Estimate Confirms U.S. Economic Growth of 2.3% in Q4
For all of last year, the economy grew 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.
February 28, 2025
Customers wait in line for eggs at a Costco store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Feb. 19, 2025.
Economy
Tariff Threats and Uncertainty Could Weigh on Consumers, Drag Down Economy
New data showed that U.S. consumers slashed their spending by the most in four years.
February 28, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Senate Confirms Jamieson Greer to Be Trump's Top Trade Negotiator as Battles Loom
Greer is a veteran of President Trump's first-term economic battles with China, Mexico and Canada.
February 26, 2025
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Economy
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
The nation's small businesses continue to deal with labor challenges and lingering inflation.
February 26, 2025
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
Average daily shipping levels spiked in February.
February 25, 2025
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets
The seven-point drop was the biggest month-to-month decline since 2021.
February 25, 2025