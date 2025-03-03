America First? Not When It Comes to Stock Markets Worldwide This Year

An index of stocks from other developed economies has trounced the S&P 500.

Stan Choe
Mar 3, 2025
The New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 26, 2025.
The New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 26, 2025.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to stock markets around the world, this year has clearly not been "America First."

The U.S. stock market has risen in 2025 and isn't far from its all-time high set last week. But it's climbed less than stock indexes in Mexico City, Paris and Hong Kong.

The difference in performance has been so stark than an index of stocks from 22 of 23 developed economies around the world, excluding the United States, has trounced the S&P 500: a 7.5% rise through Monday versus 1.7% for Wall Street's benchmark.

The split in performance has many causes, and if it continues, it would mark a sharp reversal following years of U.S. exceptionalism. The U.S. stock market has been the clear winner for so long among global markets in large part because the U.S. economy's growth has been so much stronger and more stable than nearly anywhere else.

But the steep divide means many other stock markets now don't look as pricey as Wall Street, where critics say prices for many stocks rose too quickly relative to their companies' admittedly booming profits. And the Big Tech stocks that have accounted for more and more of the U.S. stock market as they kept soaring look particularly expensive to some.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson said many of his clients in recent weeks have been asking if they should be focusing more outside the United States. That includes tech stocks from China, where an upstart called DeepSeek rocked the artificial-intelligence industry by saying it had developed a large language model that could compete with big U.S. rivals but at a much lower cost.

Central banks in other countries also seem much more willing to cut interest rates, a move that often tends to boost stock prices there. The European Central Bank eased rates in January, for example. A day later, the Federal Reserve in Washington said it would hold rates steady, and minutes from that meeting indicate U.S. policy makers may not move rates for a while given worries about how President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies could keep upward pressure on inflation.

The rise in the U.S. dollar's value against other currencies has also helped big exporters from other countries. Some big U.S. companies, meanwhile, have already begun cutting their forecasts for upcoming profits in part because of the bite that a stronger dollar will take from their results.

At Amazon, shifting currency values erased about $900 million of its revenue during the latest quarter, which totaled $187.8 billion, for example. The tech giant said the pain will likely continue, and it forecasted an "unusually large, unfavorable impact of approximately $2.1 billion" for its revenue in the current quarter from currency shifts.

Professional investors have noticed. It's still popular among global fund managers to bet on Apple, Nvidia and the other five Big Tech U.S. stocks that make up the group known as the "Magnificent Seven." But the recent outperformance for stocks outside the United States may show a "peak in investor conviction of U.S. exceptionalism," Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a recent BofA Global Research report.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 1, 2025
A consumer places eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse, Feb. 18, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Second Estimate Confirms U.S. Economic Growth of 2.3% in Q4
February 28, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington.
Senate Confirms Jamieson Greer to Be Trump's Top Trade Negotiator as Battles Loom
February 26, 2025
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
February 26, 2025
Related Stories
A consumer places eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse, Feb. 18, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Second Estimate Confirms U.S. Economic Growth of 2.3% in Q4
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Economy
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 1, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
Senate Confirms Jamieson Greer to Be Trump's Top Trade Negotiator as Battles Loom
Greer is a veteran of President Trump's first-term economic battles with China, Mexico and Canada.
February 26, 2025
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Economy
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
The nation's small businesses continue to deal with labor challenges and lingering inflation.
February 26, 2025
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
Average daily shipping levels spiked in February.
February 25, 2025
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets
The seven-point drop was the biggest month-to-month decline since 2021.
February 25, 2025
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 2019.
Economy
Fed Official: Need ‘Dust to Clear’ Before Deciding Next Moves
If tariffs don’t worsen inflation, rate cuts could resume.
February 17, 2025
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
They are likely to create chaos for global businesses — and conflict with both adversaries and allies.
February 17, 2025
I Stock 2182647793
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall in 2024
December's orders were off by 4.3%.
February 14, 2025
Shoppers guide their carts through the milk display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
December Wholesale Prices Up 0.4% as Fight Against Inflation Appears to Have Stalled
Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed.
February 13, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
December's orders were up to the highest level since early last year.
February 13, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Worsened Last Month
The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago.
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
He also received little scrutiny from senators about the Fed's interest-rate policy.
February 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
Economy
Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing with Tight Margins
"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Economy
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
The measures were either already in place or could have been achieved without ultimatums.
February 5, 2025
I Stock 1272230453
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Expands to Open the Year
The January index came in above 50% following more than two years of contraction.
February 3, 2025