Second Estimate Confirms U.S. Economic Growth of 2.3% in Q4

For all of last year, the economy grew 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.

Paul Wiseman
Feb 28, 2025
A consumer places eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse, Feb. 18, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
A consumer places eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse, Feb. 18, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy grew at a solid 2.3% annual rate the last three months of 2024, supported by a burst of year-end consumer spending, the government said, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of fourth-quarter growth.

The outlook for 2025 is cloudier as President Donald Trump pursues trade wars, cutbacks in the federal workforce and mass deportations.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that growth in gross domestic product — the nation's output of goods and services — decelerated from a 3.1% pace in July-September 2024.

For all of last year, the economy grew 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.

Consumer spending advanced at a 4.2% pace from October through December. Business investment fell in the fourth quarter, pushed lower by a 9% drop in equipment spending. A drop in business inventories shaved 0.81 percentage points off October-December growth.

But a category within the GDP data that measures the economy's underlying strength rose at a healthy 3% annual rate from July through September, slipping from 3.4% in the third quarter and down slightly from the government's initial estimate. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

Wednesday's report also showed that inflationary pressure persists in the economy. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge — called the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE — rose at a 2.4% annual pace last quarter, up from 1.5% in the third quarter and above the Fed's 2% target. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE inflation was 2.7%, up from 2.2% in the July-September quarter. Both those inflation numbers were slightly higher than they'd been in the Commerce Department's initial report.

The report shows that Trump inherited a healthy economy when he took office last month. Growth has now topped a decent 2% for nine of the last 10 quarters. Unemployment is low at 4%, and inflation has come down from the highs it hit in mid-2022.

After lowering its benchmark interest rate three times in the last four months of 2024, the Federal Reserve left it unchanged in January and appears to be in no hurry to start cutting again. Progress against inflation has stalled in recent months.

President Donald Trump's plans to impose tax imports at a scale not seen since the 1930s risks raising prices and intensifying inflationary pressure. Deporting millions of immigrants working in the country illegally, as Trump has promised, could also create labor shortages that push up wages and feed inflation.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week to the highest level in three months. Some economists expect those numbers to tick higher as layoffs of federal workers ordered Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency start to show up in the data.

High Frequency Economics already expects January-March GDP growth to fall below 1%, lower if Trump goes ahead with plans to slap 25% taxes on goods from Canada and Mexico. On Thursday, Trump vowed to do just that early next week.

Thursday's GDP report was the second of three Commerce Department looks at fourth-quarter economic growth. The final estimate comes out March 27.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 27, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington.
Senate Confirms Jamieson Greer to Be Trump's Top Trade Negotiator as Battles Loom
February 26, 2025
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
February 26, 2025
I Stock 1355381823
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
February 25, 2025
Related Stories
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Economy
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 27, 2025
A person walks by a grocery store during a winter storm in Chicago, Feb. 12, 2025.
Economy
Small Business Owners Feel More Uncertain About the Future
The nation's small businesses continue to deal with labor challenges and lingering inflation.
February 26, 2025
I Stock 1355381823
Economy
Metalformer Optimism Eases After Several Months of Growth
Average daily shipping levels spiked in February.
February 25, 2025
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets
The seven-point drop was the biggest month-to-month decline since 2021.
February 25, 2025
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 2019.
Economy
Fed Official: Need ‘Dust to Clear’ Before Deciding Next Moves
If tariffs don’t worsen inflation, rate cuts could resume.
February 17, 2025
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
They are likely to create chaos for global businesses — and conflict with both adversaries and allies.
February 17, 2025
I Stock 2182647793
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall in 2024
December's orders were off by 4.3%.
February 14, 2025
Shoppers guide their carts through the milk display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
December Wholesale Prices Up 0.4% as Fight Against Inflation Appears to Have Stalled
Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed.
February 13, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Fall for Third Straight Year
December's orders were up to the highest level since early last year.
February 13, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Worsened Last Month
The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago.
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 11, 2025.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Bank Accounts 'Safe' Despite Teardown of Consumer Protection Agency
He also received little scrutiny from senators about the Fed's interest-rate policy.
February 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
Economy
Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing with Tight Margins
"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Economy
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
The measures were either already in place or could have been achieved without ultimatums.
February 5, 2025
I Stock 1272230453
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Expands to Open the Year
The January index came in above 50% following more than two years of contraction.
February 3, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump Puts Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, Spurring Trade War
The moves set up a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth.
February 3, 2025