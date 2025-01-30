U.S. Economy Grows a Solid 2.3% in Q4

For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%.

Paul Wiseman
Jan 30, 2025
Young shoppers look over a row of large-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse, Denver, Dec. 19, 2024.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — A humming American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth, and ahead of what could be a significant change in direction under a Trump administration.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product — the economy's output of goods and services — expanded at a 2.3% annual rate from October through December.

For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.

The fourth-quarter growth was a tick below the 2.4% economists had expected, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.

Consumer spending grew at a 4.2% pace, fastest since January-March 2023 and up from 3.7% in July-September last year. But business investment tumbled as investment in equipment plunged after two straight strong quarters.

Wednesday's report also showed persistent inflationary pressure at the end of the 2024. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge — called the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE — rose at a 2.3% annual pace last quarter, up from 1.5% in the third quarter and above the Fed's 2% target. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE inflation was 2.5%, up from 2.2% in the July-September quarter.

A drop in business inventories shaved 0.93 percentage points off fourth-quarter growth.

But a category within the GDP data that measures the economy's underlying strength rose at a healthy 3.2% annual rate from July through September, slipping from 3.4% in the third quarter. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said that figure "suggests the economy remains strong, particularly given the fourth-quarter disruptions,'' including a strike at Boeing and the aftermath of two hurricanes.

President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy economy. Growth has been steady and unemployment low — 4.1% in December.

The economy has proven remarkably resilient after the Fed's inflation fighters raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to combat the biggest surge in consumer prices since the 1980s. Instead of sliding into a recession, as most economists predicted, GDP kept expanding. Growth has now topped 2% in nine of the last 10 quarters.

On Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after making three cuts since September. With the economy rolling along, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters, "we do not need to be in a hurry'' to make more cuts. The Fed is also cautious because progress against inflation has stalled in recent months after falling from four-decade highs hit in mid-2022.

The European Central Bank cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point Thursday, underlining the contrast between more robust growth in the U.S. economy and stagnation in Europe, which recorded zero growth at the end of last year.

The U.S. economic outlook has become more cloudy, however. Trump has promised to cut taxes and ease regulations on business, which could speed GDP growth. But his plan to impose big taxes on imports and to deport millions of immigrants working in the United States illegally could mean slower growth and higher prices.

Trump said last week that he would lower oil prices and then "demand'' lower interest rates – a topic he said he'd take up with Powell. But the Fed chair deflected questions about Trump's comments Wednesday and said he'd had no contact with the president.

Trump has also tried to reshape the federal government, offering buyouts to workers and issuing a memo Monday night freezing federal grants, then rescinding the memo Wednesday after a public outcry.

Citing the "squeeze'' on the federal government, Ashworth wrote in a commentary, "we wouldn't be surprised to see a reversal in the first quarter. As a starting point, we expect first-quarter GDP growth to slow marginally below 2%.''

Thursday's GDP release was the first of three Commerce Department estimates of October-December growth.

January 29, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025.
Fed Hold Rates Steady, Sees Inflation as 'Elevated'
January 30, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
January 28, 2025
President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025.
Economic Forces that Could Shape the First Year of Trump's Presidency
January 28, 2025
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 29, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025.
Economy
Economic Forces that Could Shape the First Year of Trump's Presidency
Whipping inflation is easier said than done.
January 28, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Expected to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
Policymakers have said the pace of rate cuts will slow — and some believe that few are needed at all.
January 27, 2025
People shop for Black Friday deals at a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, Nov. 29, 2024.
Economy
Trump, Who Pledged Cheaper Prices and Lower Interest Rates, Faces a Transformed Economy
The surprising resilience of the economy may keep borrowing costs higher.
January 24, 2025
I Stock 1315447616
Economy
Metalformers Begin New Year with Optimism
Just 11% anticipated a drop in economic activity in the coming weeks.
January 23, 2025
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
Economy
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
GM, Boeing, Cargill and Stellantis all announced layoffs late in 2024.
January 23, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello, Montebello, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2025.
Economy
Trudeau Says Canada Will Respond to U.S. Tariffs
Mexico's president, meanwhile, stressed the need to keep “cool heads.”
January 23, 2025
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Down Nearly 10% in November
Year-to-date orders were down slightly heading into the final month of the year.
January 22, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve Says it Will Leave Climate Change Organization
The group focuses on how central banks and financial regulations could help combat climate change.
January 20, 2025
The International Monetary Fund building, Washington, April 5, 2021.
Economy
IMF Sees Steady Global Growth, but Tariffs, Taxes, Deportations Cloud Outlook
The sluggish growth reflects the lingering effects of big global shocks in recent years.
January 20, 2025
The Treasury Building, Washington D.C.
Economy
Why Are Interest Rates Rising When the Fed Has Been Cutting Them?
Markets care more about the future than the present.
January 17, 2025
Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson arrives for a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa, Jan. 8, 2025.
Economy
Canadian Minister Warns that Americans Will Experience Economic Pain from Trump Tariffs
The country's energy minister said they would lead to higher prices and job losses.
January 17, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Picks Up in December, Though Underlying Price Pressures Ease
It's the third straight increase after inflation fell to a more than three-year low in September.
January 15, 2025
I Stock 954770758
Economy
November Manufacturing Technology Orders Climb
Year-to-date orders were down 5.7% heading into the final month of the year.
January 14, 2025