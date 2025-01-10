Corporate Earnings Growth Faces Uncertainty Amid Inflation, Policy Shifts

Profits likely surged in 2024, and Wall Street expects an even stronger jump this year.

Damian Troise
Jan 10, 2025
I Stock 2187370220
iStock.com/Aziz Shamuratov

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects corporate profits to have surged in 2024 and forecasts an even stronger jump for 2025.

Companies still face a long list of uncertainties in the year ahead, including economic policy shifts, reheated inflation and shifts in the jobs market and consumer spending.

Earnings for companies within the S&P 500 are expected to have grown by about 9.4% in 2024, according to FactSet. Companies will start reporting their final quarterly financial results for that year in the next few weeks. It will mark a sharp gain from 1.4% growth in 2023.

Profit growth for companies followed the rising economic tide. The labor market remained strong, helping support consumer spending for goods and services. Prices remain high on many items and services, but the rate of inflation has eased significantly, helping companies lower costs in some cases and relieving some pressure on consumers.

Wall Street's 2025 forecast for over 12% profit growth relies largely on those conditions continuing to prevail. Earnings will be closely-watched as a key measure to justify the broader markets gains.

"With the market looking expensive versus history, it wouldn't be surprising if earnings growth were a greater driver of market performance than in recent years, making companies' ability to deliver on profitability estimates all the more critical in 2025," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management, in a research note.

The Federal Reserve's path ahead for interest rates also remains a factor for companies and consumers looking for less pressure on borrowing costs. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate three times in 2024.

Expectations for further cuts have been tempered by worries over stubborn inflation. The rate of inflation had eased but remains stuck just above the Fed's target rate of 2%. Recent months have shown signs that it even edged higher.

The Fed has signaled more caution because of inflation worries. Tariff threats from incoming President Donald Trump have fueled those worries on Wall Street. Trump has threatened blanket tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S., which in itself would raise prices for imported goods and raw materials for companies, which typically pass those costs along to consumers. Other nations would likely respond with retaliatory tariffs, which would almost certainly add to pressure on prices for businesses and consumers.

The incoming administration is expected to have a more permissive regulatory attitude for businesses. That could help ease costs for businesses and potentially result in a boost to mergers and acquisitions if there is less antitrust oversight. But, stricter immigration measures could jolt the labor market by producing labor shortages and raising labor costs for employers, adding to inflation.

"The effects of tariffs, immigration restrictions, deregulation, and tax cuts on inflation and broader economic performance vary significantly depending on when and how these policies are implemented," said Sung Won Sohn, president of SS Economics, in a research note.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2025
I Stock 493937716
Manufacturing Sector Contracts to End the Year
January 8, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Top Fed Official Backs New Rate Cuts — Even if Trump Tariffs Materialize
January 8, 2025
Auto mechanics at Express Auto Service Inc., Chicago, Sept. 19, 2024.
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Eased Last Month
December 26, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 493937716
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Contracts to End the Year
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Top Fed Official Backs New Rate Cuts — Even if Trump Tariffs Materialize
Auto mechanics at Express Auto Service Inc., Chicago, Sept. 19, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Eased Last Month
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 8, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, June 19, 2015.
Economy
Top Fed Official Backs New Rate Cuts — Even if Trump Tariffs Materialize
He said he expects inflation to move closer to the Fed's 2% target in the coming months.
January 8, 2025
Auto mechanics at Express Auto Service Inc., Chicago, Sept. 19, 2024.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Eased Last Month
Incomes also rose faster than prices, the report found.
December 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7 65a1a5ce497fe 66f32080b0010
Economy
NetPlus Distributors Expect Strong Finish to 2024
About two-thirds of respondents expect to report full-year growth.
December 19, 2024
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Metalformers End the Year with Optimism, Although Shipping Levels Fall
More manufacturers predicted an increase in economic activity in early 2025.
December 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Washington, Dec. 18, 2024.
Economy
Fed Again Cuts Key Rate but Envisions Fewer Reductions Next Year
Fed officials projected that the central bank would issue quarter-point cuts just twice in 2025.
December 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the DealBook Summit in New York, Dec. 4, 2024.
Economy
With Inflation Pressures Still Elevated, Federal Reserve Is Likely to Slow its Rate Cuts
Economists now expect just two or three cuts next year.
December 17, 2024
Coca-Cola cans move down a conveyer belt at the Swire Coca-Cola bottling plant, Denver, Oct. 20, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Accelerates in Sign of Continued Price Pressures
The producer price index saw the sharpest year-over-year rise since nearly 2023.
December 13, 2024
Off-road vehicles outside a Cabela's store in Lone Tree, Colo., Dec. 8, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Ticks Up as Some Price Pressures Remain Persistent
Consumer prices rose 2.7%, while so-called core prices climbed 3.3%.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 2172147883
Economy
October Cutting Tool Orders Down Slightly Year-Over-Year
Year-to-date orders remain up, but the market has "slowed significantly" in recent months.
December 11, 2024
I Stock 1030477600
Economy
Post-IMTS Manufacturing Tech Order Decline Blunted by Aerospace Rebound
Orders are down 7.5% through the first 10 months of the year.
December 10, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the DealBook Summit in New York, Dec. 4, 2024.
Economy
Why Trump and the Federal Reserve Could Clash in the Coming Years
Trump’s proposals to cut taxes and impose steep and widespread tariffs are a recipe for high inflation.
December 6, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the DealBook Summit in New York, Dec. 4, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Independence from Politics Vital to its Interest Rate Decisions
He added that his position enjoyed "very, very broad support" on Capitol Hill.
December 5, 2024
A Costco warehouse in Lone Tree, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Price Increases Accelerate Amid Resilient Inflation Pressures
The elevated reading could make the Federal Reserve less likely to cut its key rate.
December 3, 2024
Jason Kwapi operates a combine during soybean harvesting on the Voss farm near Palo, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grows at 2.8% Pace in Q3
Strong consumer spending and a surge in exports fueled the expansion.
December 3, 2024