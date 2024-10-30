Metalformers’ Outlook Dims; Lower Shipping Levels Reported

Companies are are approaching the next three months with "increased caution."

Precision Metalforming Association
Oct 30, 2024
I Stock 1481447504
iStock.com/Frederic Prochasson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Metalforming manufacturers’ forecast for business activity during the next three months took a slight dip, according to the October 2024 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report.

Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 98 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s October report shows that 37% of the manufacturers responding to the survey predict a decrease in economic activity (compared to 31% last month), 13% anticipate an increase in activity (down from 15% in September) and 50% expect no change in activity in the next three months (compared to 54% in September).

Metalformers’ forecast for incoming orders was little changed from the previous month, with 24% of survey respondents expecting an increase in orders during the next three months (compared to 26% in September), 42% predicting no change in orders (the same percentage reported last month) and 34% anticipating a decrease increase in orders (compared to 32% in September).

Current average daily shipping levels in October trended downward with only 10% of survey respondents reporting an increase in shipping levels (compared to 19% in September), 57% reporting no change (compared to 45% last month) and 33% reporting a decrease in levels (down from 36% last month).

The survey also showed that 12% of respondents reported a portion of their workforce on short time or layoff in October (up from only 5% reported in September), while 29% reported that they are currently expanding their workforce (down from 34% last month). Nine percent of metalforming companies reported an increase in lead times in October (compared to 10% in September).

“Metalformers are approaching the next three months with increased caution, partly due to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming presidential election and Congress’s delay in reinstating key tax incentives,” said PMA President David Klotz. “That said, I just returned from FABTECH in Orlando, where initial concerns about the impact of two hurricanes were quickly dispelled. Attendance was strong, with 32,000 attendees, and our METALFORM area featured nearly 250 booths. Reports indicated brisk lead generation and even some on-the-spot sales. Overall, the show was very positive, and the capital-equipment market continues to be very strong, which is a good sign.”

Full report results are available at pma.org.

Latest in Economy
Power lines in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2024.
U.S. Economy Grew at Solid 2.8% Pace Last Quarter
October 30, 2024
I Stock 1481447504
Metalformers’ Outlook Dims; Lower Shipping Levels Reported
October 30, 2024
A sale sign stands outside a home in the east Washington Park neighborhood of Denver, Oct. 17, 2024.
Home Sales Fall to Weakest Pace in Nearly 14 Years
October 29, 2024
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, right, during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
IMF Chief Warns that World Risks Falling into Slow-Growth Rut
October 25, 2024
Related Stories
Power lines in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Solid 2.8% Pace Last Quarter
A sale sign stands outside a home in the east Washington Park neighborhood of Denver, Oct. 17, 2024.
Economy
Home Sales Fall to Weakest Pace in Nearly 14 Years
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, right, during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
Economy
IMF Chief Warns that World Risks Falling into Slow-Growth Rut
The 'OOCL United Kingdom' container vessel anchored at the 'Jade Weserport' terminal, Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022.
Economy
WTO Slightly Raises Goods Trade Forecast
More in Economy
Power lines in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Solid 2.8% Pace Last Quarter
Consumer spending drove growth despite the weight of still-high interest rates.
October 30, 2024
A sale sign stands outside a home in the east Washington Park neighborhood of Denver, Oct. 17, 2024.
Economy
Home Sales Fall to Weakest Pace in Nearly 14 Years
Existing home sales were down 1% last month compared to August.
October 29, 2024
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, right, during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024.
Economy
IMF Chief Warns that World Risks Falling into Slow-Growth Rut
The IMF forecasts that the global economy will expand this year at an “anemic'' 3.2%.
October 25, 2024
The 'OOCL United Kingdom' container vessel anchored at the 'Jade Weserport' terminal, Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022.
Economy
WTO Slightly Raises Goods Trade Forecast
But the global trade body is wary of "rising geopolitical tensions and increased economic policy uncertainty."
October 23, 2024
Workers refurbish an overhead pedestrian bridge, Shanghai, Oct. 9, 2024.
Economy
Global Fight Against High Inflation 'Almost Won,' IMF Says
The organization predicts that worldwide inflation will cool from 6.7% last year to 5.8% this year — and to 4.3% in 2025.
October 23, 2024
I Stock 1406716247
Economy
How Distributors Can Prepare for $100-per-Barrel Oil
Distributors can't control the oil market — but they can control how they prepare for its inevitable fluctuations.
October 21, 2024
Former President Donald Trump speaks along the southern border in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2024.
Economy
Trump's Economic Plans Would Worsen Inflation, Experts Say
Huge tariffs, sweeping deportations and changes to the Fed's interest rate policies would likely send prices surging.
October 18, 2024
I Stock 899494454
Economy
August U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Down 4.5%
Year-to-date shipments were up slightly over 2023's pace.
October 17, 2024
I Stock 175949079
Economy
August Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 12%
Year-to-date orders, meanwhile, were down by nearly the same margin.
October 15, 2024
A worker operates a machine at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Remains Cool
The index marks another sign that inflation is returning to something close to normal.
October 11, 2024
A Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, N.J., July 11, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Reaches Lowest Point Since Early 2021
"Core” prices, however, remained elevated.
October 10, 2024
Manufacturing
Economy
Manufacturing Jobs Have Recovered, but Not Everywhere
For the first time since the 1970s, the sector has regained all the jobs it lost in a recession.
October 9, 2024
An employee scans incoming items at the Amazon OXR1 fulfillment center, Oxnard, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Adds Robust 254,000 Jobs; Unemployment Dips to 4.1%
The September numbers eased concerns about a weakening labor market.
October 7, 2024
I Stock 2162235769
Economy
Manufacturing Index Reflects Continued Contraction
September's Manufacturing PMI registered at 47.2%.
October 3, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Sept. 18, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says U.S. Economy in 'Solid Shape' with Gradual Rate Cuts Coming
Many investors had hoped for another steep half-point reduction before the end of the year.
October 1, 2024