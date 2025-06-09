Machinery Orders Continue Upswing Despite Typical April Decline

Some of the strong demand could be attributed to "front-running the coming tariffs on imported goods."

Christopher Chidzik
Jun 9, 2025
I Stock 458861767
iStock.com/bugphai

McLEAN, Va. — New orders of metalworking machinery, measured by the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, totaled $444.9 million in April 2025.

This marked a 12.7% decline from March 2025 and a nearly 40% increase from April 2024. Machinery orders in 2025 placed through April totaled $1.69 billion, a 17.8% increase over the first four months of 2024.

Typically, April machinery orders decline by 21% from March, which tends to see outsized order volumes due to many machinery manufacturers ending their fiscal year. This year’s March-April decline of 12.7% represents the lowest drop since April 2022. Some of this strong demand could be attributed to front-running the coming tariffs on imported goods and expectations of increased demand for domestically sourced manufactured goods and components. Despite declines in overall manufacturing output, machinery manufacturers increased production by 0.3% in April, continuing the upward trend that began in October 2024.

Orders of manufacturing technology from contract machine shops showed signs of continuing demand, declining by only 6.3% from March to April 2025; the overall market fell by more than twice that number. Primary metal manufacturers increased orders to their highest level since February 2024. If the recent tariff increase on metals remains, orders from this sector could increase as domestic suppliers attempt to meet new demand with limited available capacity. Orders from aerospace manufacturers dropped by nearly half from their March 2025 levels but remained slightly above their 2024 monthly average.

Demand held the industry’s upward momentum through April, and learning the true impact of recent tariff announcements could take some time due to their erratic implementation. The National Association of Manufacturers’ recently released Manufacturer’s Outlook Survey showed a steep decline in respondents reporting an optimistic economic outlook compared to their previous survey. Despite this waning optimism, the survey also reported that capital investments are still expected to rise modestly over the next 12 months, albeit at a lower level than projected earlier in the year.

Latest in Economy
I Stock 458861767
Machinery Orders Continue Upswing Despite Typical April Decline
June 9, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign displayed at a car dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Trump's Tariffs Would Cut Deficits but Shrink the Economy, CBO Says
June 5, 2025
The entrance to the Labor Department near the Capitol in Washington, May 7, 2020.
Inflation Data Threatened by Government Hiring Freeze
June 5, 2025
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., April 11, 2025.
U.S. Growth Likely to Slow to 1.6% This Year, OECD Says
June 4, 2025
Related Stories
A 'Tariff Free' sign displayed at a car dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Would Cut Deficits but Shrink the Economy, CBO Says
The entrance to the Labor Department near the Capitol in Washington, May 7, 2020.
Economy
Inflation Data Threatened by Government Hiring Freeze
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., April 11, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Growth Likely to Slow to 1.6% This Year, OECD Says
I Stock 1309423095
Economy
Manufacturing PMI Contracts Again in May
More in Economy
A 'Tariff Free' sign displayed at a car dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Would Cut Deficits but Shrink the Economy, CBO Says
The estimates largely confirmed what other economic models have predicted.
June 5, 2025
The entrance to the Labor Department near the Capitol in Washington, May 7, 2020.
Economy
Inflation Data Threatened by Government Hiring Freeze
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it is “reducing sample in areas across the country.”
June 5, 2025
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., April 11, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Growth Likely to Slow to 1.6% This Year, OECD Says
The group also expects the world's largest economy to slow further next year.
June 4, 2025
I Stock 1309423095
Economy
Manufacturing PMI Contracts Again in May
The index came in below 50% for the third consecutive month.
June 3, 2025
Worker
Economy
Survey Signals Decline in Manufacturing Optimism
The poll found optimism at its lowest level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 30, 2025
A shopper surveys goods on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Lone Tree, Colo.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Gauge Cools with Little Sign of Tariff Impact
Tariffs have yet to noticeably push up prices.
May 30, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington.
Economy
What Happens to Trump’s Tariffs Now That a Court Has Knocked Them Down?
The trade wars are far from over.
May 29, 2025
People pack items into their vehicles at Costco store in Burbank, Calif., April 10, 2025.
Economy
Hit by Trump Trade Wars, U.S. Economy Falls 0.2% in First Quarter
The decline, however, was a slight upgrade from the initial estimate.
May 29, 2025
A Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Economy
Homeowners Spend on Renovations Despite Uncertain Economy, Higher Prices
Sales at building materials and garden supply retailers saw the biggest gain since 2022.
May 28, 2025
Shoppers pass by televisions on display in a Costco warehouse, Colorado Springs, Colo, Dec. 19, 2024.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Rebounds After Five Straight Months of Declines
The index jumped more than 17 points but remained below 80 — which can signal a recession ahead.
May 27, 2025
I Stock 2216498767
Economy
March Cutting Tool Orders Total $207M
Shipments through the first three months of the year were down 5.9%.
May 27, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 7, 2025.
Economy
Powell Defends Federal Reserve Amid Onslaught of Attacks from Trump
He specifically defended the decision to slash interest rates in response to the pandemic.
May 27, 2025
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Economy
Weekly Job Numbers Steady as Uncertainty Lingers
Businesses continue to retain employees despite growing economic uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.
May 22, 2025
Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Ap25092737492542 67ee8f177d66d
Economy
12 States Urge Federal Court to Strike Down Tariffs
They say the president has exceeded his authority.
May 21, 2025
Empty shopping carts are collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Economy
Massive Import Taxes Haven't Done Much Economic Damage Yet
The tariffs are the highest since the Great Depression.
May 19, 2025