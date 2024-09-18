Federal Reserve Set to Cut Interest Rates for First Time in 4 Years

Yet an unusual air of uncertainty overhangs this week's meeting.

Christopher Rugaber
Sep 18, 2024
The seal of the Federal Reserve System shows at a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
The seal of the Federal Reserve System shows at a news conference in Washington, July 31, 2024.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having all but tamed inflation, the Federal Reserve is poised to do something Wednesday it hasn't done in more than four years: Cut its benchmark interest rate, a step that should lead to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses just weeks before the presidential election.

And yet an unusual air of uncertainty overhangs this week's meeting: It's unclear just how large the Fed's rate cut will be. Wall Street traders and some economists foresee a growing likelihood that the central bank will announce a larger-than-usual half-point cut. Many analysts foresee a more typical quarter-point rate cut.

With inflation barely above their target level, Fed officials have been shifting their focus toward supporting a weakening job market and achieving a rare "soft landing," whereby it curbs inflation without causing a sharp recession. A half-point rate cut would signal that the Fed is as determined to sustain healthy economic growth as it is to conquer high inflation. This week's move is expected to be only the first in a series of Fed rate cuts that will extend into 2025.

High interest rates and elevated prices for everything from groceries to gas to rent have fanned widespread public disillusionment with the economy and provided a line of attack for former President Donald Trump's campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris, in turn, has charged that Trump's promise to slap tariffs on all imports would raise prices for consumers much further.

Over time, Fed rate cuts should lower borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards, as well as for business loans. Business spending could grow, and so could stock prices. Companies and consumers could refinance loans into lower-rate debt.

Chair Jerome Powell made clear last month in a high-profile speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that Fed officials feel confident that inflation has largely been defeated. It has plummeted from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 2.5% last month, not far above the Fed's 2% target. Central bank officials fought against spiking prices by raising their key interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023 to a two-decade high of 5.3% to try to slow borrowing and spending, ultimately cooling the economy.

Wage growth has since slowed, removing a potential source of inflationary pressure. And oil and gas prices are falling, a sign that inflation should continue to cool in the months ahead. Consumers are also pushing back against high prices, forcing such companies as Target and McDonald's to dangle deals and discounts.

Yet after several years of strong job growth, employers have slowed hiring, and the unemployment rate has risen nearly a full percentage point from its half-century low in April 2023 to a still-low 4.2%. Once unemployment rises that much, it tends to keep climbing. But Fed officials and many economists note that the rise in unemployment largely reflects an increase in new workers seeking jobs — notably new immigrants and recent college graduates — rather than layoffs.

Still, Powell said in Jackson Hole that "we will do everything we can to support a strong labor market." He added that any "further weakening" in the job market would be "unwelcome."

Some analysts have said that such a sweeping declaration suggests that Powell would favor a half-point rate cut. Other economists still think a quarter-point reduction is more likely.

At issue is how fast the Fed wants to lower interest rates to a point where they're no longer acting as a brake on the economy — nor as an accelerant. Where that so-called "neutral" level falls isn't clear, though many analysts peg it at 3% to 3.5%. Economists who favor a half-point reduction argue that the Fed's key rate is much higher than necessary now that inflation is in retreat.

But others note that the Fed typically cuts its rate by a half-point or more only in an emergency. The last time it made an equivalent cut was in March 2020, when the pandemic paralyzed the economy. With consumers still spending and the economy likely to grow at a healthy pace in the July-September quarter, more cautious Fed officials can argue that there's no rush to cut.

One hopeful sign is that as Powell and other Fed officials have signaled that rate cuts are coming, many borrowing rates have already fallen in anticipation. The average 30-year mortgage rate, for example, dropped to 6.2% last week — the lowest level in about 18 months and down from a peak of nearly 7.8%, according to the mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Other rates, like the yield on the five-year Treasury note, which influences auto loan rates, have also tumbled.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, May 1, 2024.
Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates Fast Enough to Deliver 'Soft Landing'?
September 16, 2024
Kubota excavators at a dealership in Butler, Pa., July 11, 2024.
Wholesale Inflation Mostly Cools in Latest Sign Price Pressures Are Slowing
September 13, 2024
Recession
84% of Manufacturing Executives Anticipate a Recession by 2026
September 13, 2024
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, May 1, 2024.
Economy
Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates Fast Enough to Deliver 'Soft Landing'?
Kubota excavators at a dealership in Butler, Pa., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Mostly Cools in Latest Sign Price Pressures Are Slowing
McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Feb. 2024.
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Look to Rebound as IMTS Returns, Rate Cuts Loom
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
Kubota excavators at a dealership in Butler, Pa., July 11, 2024.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Mostly Cools in Latest Sign Price Pressures Are Slowing
The Labor Department's producer price index rose 0.2% from July to August.
September 13, 2024
Recession
Economy
84% of Manufacturing Executives Anticipate a Recession by 2026
Research suggests that manufacturers are making financial decisions based off incomplete information.
September 13, 2024
McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Feb. 2024.
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Look to Rebound as IMTS Returns, Rate Cuts Loom
Orders in July were off by nearly 8%.
September 12, 2024
The showroom of a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Reaches 3-Year Low
The report likely clears the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
September 12, 2024
People gather near an electronic display of an American flag in Times Square, New York, Aug. 9, 2024.
Economy
Inflation-Adjusted Incomes Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Median household income, adjusted for inflation, rose 4% in 2023.
September 11, 2024
Construction workers at a residential building site in Chicago, Aug. 29, 2024.
Economy
Sluggish Jobs Report Clears Way for Fed to Cut Rates
The unemployment rate ticked down from its highest level in nearly three years.
September 9, 2024
A person in a line at a job fair in Sunrise, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024.
Economy
You Aren't Likely to Lose a Job in the U.S. — but You May Find it Harder to Land One
The American labor market, red-hot for the past few years, has cooled.
September 6, 2024
I Stock 604353828
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Fifth Consecutive Month
The index rose compared to the previous month but still reflected slower manufacturing activity.
September 3, 2024
A woman buys eggs at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
Economy
The Fed Welcomes a 'Soft Landing' — Even if Many Americans Don't Feel Like Cheering
Consumer sentiment is slowly rising, but surveys still show complaints about elevated prices.
September 3, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
Labor Market Continues to Defy Elevated Interest Rates
Jobless claims came in below analysts expectations.
August 30, 2024
People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing as Rate Cuts Near
The figures underscore that inflation is steadily fading after three painful years.
August 30, 2024
A construction worker maneuvers a lift outside a commercial building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth for Last Quarter Revised Up to a Solid 3% Annual Rate
The pace was fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment.
August 29, 2024
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, center, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey pose for a photo at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says 'The Time Has Come' to Begin Reducing Interest Rates
The central bank is widely expected to announce a quarter-point cut in its benchmark rate when it meets in mid-September.
August 23, 2024
Ian Frank, a pit technician at Stop & Go on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., changes the oil on a vehicle, July 15, 2024.
Economy
U.S.'s Spring 12-Month Hiring Totals Revised Down
The economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than were originally reported.
August 22, 2024