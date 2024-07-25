Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Falling Shipping Levels

More than 60% of surveyed companies anticipate no change in economic activity in the coming months.

Precision Metalforming Association
Jul 25, 2024
I Stock 1904148178
iStock.com/Murat Alsan

CLEVELAND — Metalforming manufacturers’ forecast for economic activity over the next three months has steadied after dipping the last few months, though actual shipping levels declined, according to the July 2024 Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) Business Conditions Report.

Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 95 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.

PMA’s July report shows that 61% of the manufacturers responding to the survey predict no change in economic activity in the next three months (compared to 56% in June), 12% anticipate an increase in activity (compared to 14% in June) and 27% expect a decrease in activity (down from 30% last month). 

Metalformers also forecast steady incoming orders, with 24% of survey respondents expecting an increase in orders during the next three months (the same percentage reported in June), 52% predicting no change in orders (compared to 50% last month) and 24% anticipating a decrease increase in orders (compared to 26% in June).

However, current average daily shipping levels declined in July, with 40% reporting a decrease in shipping levels (compared to 29% last month), 46% reporting no change in levels (the same percentage reported in June) and only 14% reporting an increase in levels (down from 25% in June). 

“The July PMA Business Conditions Report reflects the resiliency of our members and their ability to navigate through these uncertain times,” said David Klotz, PMA president. “With the election upheaval, continued stalled progress on Capitol Hill in passing the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act that would reinstate R&D expensing and bonus depreciation, and continued threats of higher tariffs on key inputs in 2025, I am energized by the innovation and determination of our members to continue to compete in the global market and grow their businesses.”

Lead times rose slightly in July with 11% of metalforming companies reporting an increase in lead times (compared to 10% in June). Only 5% of companies had a portion of their workforce on short time or layoff in July (compared to 8% in June), while 39% reported that they are currently expanding their workforce (down slightly from 40% in June). 

Full report results are available at pma.org.

Latest in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 19, 2024
I Stock 482361158
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
July 22, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
July 18, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 482361158
Economy
Rising Costs, Strong Dollar Spark Record Slump in Homes Purchased by Foreign Buyers
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Economy
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 19, 2024
A hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., July 10, 2024.
Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits; Labor Market Appears to Soften
While the labor market remains historically healthy, recent government data suggest some weakening.
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1444464490
Economy
Former Regional Fed President Says Inflation Headed Lower
And interest rates are likely to follow.
July 18, 2024
The coastal road project in Mumbai, India, Feb. 1, 2024.
Economy
IMF Anticipates Tepid Global Growth
The organization modestly lowered its expectations for the U.S.
July 17, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024.
Economy
Powell Says Fed More Confident Inflation Is Slowing to its Target
He added that interest rates would be cut before the pace of price increases actually reaches that point.
July 16, 2024
Caterpillar excavator booms at the Milton CAT dealership, Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Economy
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Picked Up in June
The larger-than-expected increase shows that some inflation pressures remain high.
July 15, 2024
Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant in Denver, June 27, 2024.
Economy
Inflation Cools Again, Potentially Paving Way for Interest Rate Cut
In a better-than-expected report, consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June.
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1006017064
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Edge Up in May
Orders were up 4% through the first five months of the year.
July 10, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a hearing in the Hart Senate office building, Washington, July 9, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Highlights Slowing Job Market in Signal that Rate Cuts May Be Nearing
Jerome Powell also pointedly noted that "elevated inflation is not the only risk we face."
July 10, 2024
I Stock 113690314
Economy
As Campaign Heats Up, Federal Reserve Highlights its Political Independence
A typically dry report stresses the "broad support for the principles underlying independent monetary policy."
July 9, 2024
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Inflation Is Cooling Again
But he added that more evidence would be needed before cutting interest rates.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1069360792
Economy
Manufacturing Index Reflects Contraction for 3rd Consecutive Month
The June PMI was down 0.2 percentage points compared to the May index.
July 5, 2024
Cooper models in the service bay of a Mini dealership, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Easing Further
Consumer prices were flat from April to May, the mildest such performance in more than four years.
July 1, 2024
Ford F-150 trucks assembled at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant, Dearborn, Mich., April 11, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Up to 1.4% Annual Rate
Despite the slight upgrade, the quarter saw the slowest growth in nearly two years.
June 27, 2024
The counter at the Lexington Candy Shop, New York, Sept. 28, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Falls as Americans Fret About Near-Term Prospects
A strong labor market, however, continued to outweigh those concerns.
June 26, 2024