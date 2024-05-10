U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops to 6-Month Low

Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.

Christopher Rugaber
May 10, 2024
A shopper passes a display of televisions at a Costco warehouse, Lone Tree, Colo., April 29, 2024.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in May to the lowest level in six months as Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday in a preliminary version, dropped to 67.4 this month from a final reading of 77.2 in April. That is still about 14% higher than a year ago. Consumers' outlook has generally been gloomy since the pandemic and particularly after inflation first spiked in 2021.

Consumer price increases have been stuck at an elevated level this year, after a sharp drop last year from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3% a year later. In March, prices rose 3.5% compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in the previous month. Federal Reserve officials have underscored this month that they will likely keep their benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high for as long as needed to get inflation back to their 2% target.

A beam is measured and marked at a housing site in Madison County, Miss., March 16, 2021.
Home Renovation Spending Slows
May 10, 2024
A woman pays with cash as she buys from a street vendor, New York, Sept. 26, 2017.
Despite Healthy Economic Indicators, Lower-Income Spenders Show Strain
May 9, 2024
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 30, 2024.
Treasury Secretary Says Threats to Democracy Risk U.S. Economic Growth
May 6, 2024
