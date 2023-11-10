Powell Reinforces Fed's Cautious Approach Toward Further Interest Rate Hikes

The central bank is "not confident" that the rate is high enough to steadily reduce inflation.

Christopher Rugaber
Nov 10, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested Thursday that the Fed is in no hurry to further raise its benchmark interest rate, given evidence that inflation pressures are continuing to ease at a gradual pace.

At the same time, in a panel discussion at the International Monetary Fund, Powell did not rule out another rate hike to help reduce inflation to the Fed's 2% target level. Inflation, as measured by the U.S. consumer price index, has sunk from a 9.1% peak last year but is still 3.7%.

"We are not confident," Powell said, that the Fed's benchmark rate is high enough to steadily reduce inflation to 2%.

He added: "We know that ongoing progress toward our 2% goal is not assured. Inflation has given us a few head fakes."

Powell noted, for example, that inflation had declined for five straight months during 2021 before reversing later that year and heading higher.

He said that "if it becomes appropriate" to raise rates further, "we will not hesitate to do so," a phrasing that suggests that for now it isn't appropriate to increase the Fed's benchmark rate.

For now, the Fed chair said, he believes the central bank faces nearly equal risks of raising its benchmark rate too high, which could derail the economy, or not raising it high enough, which could allow inflation to persist or worsen.

"We will continue to move carefully," he said, a phrase he has used often that is widely interpreted to mean that the Fed will closely monitor incoming data but it isn't leaning toward a hike.

Powell's remarks were interrupted by climate-change protestors, and he was briefly escorted off stage. He resumed his remarks several minutes later.

The Fed has raised its key rate 11 times since March 2022, leading to much higher rates on many consumer and business loans. Last week, at a news conference, Powell suggested that higher longer-term interest rates, including a higher yield on the 10-year Treasury note, could help slow the economy and cool inflation without further rate hikes.

The central bank's benchmark short-term rate, now about 5.4%, is at its highest level in 22 years. Yet the Fed has raised rates only once since May, and most economists have said they think the central bank is likely done tightening credit.

Powell, though, has continued to hold out the possibility of another rate hike. During a question-and-answer session Thursday, he said the Fed is still considering how high it will need to raise its benchmark rate. Then it will turn to how long to leave it at that rate.

Since the Fed held its policy meeting last week, the government reported that hiring in the United States slowed in in October and that the unemployment rate ticked up again, to a still-low 3.9%. Though employers added a solid 150,000 jobs last month, the data pointed to a cooler job market and more modest pay growth. Fast-growing wages are good for workers but can lead employers to raise prices and perpetuate inflation.

On Thursday, Powell's remarks followed those of several other Fed officials who generally expressed the view that the central bank should closely monitor upcoming economic data before taking any further action on interest rates.

Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said he expects the economy to slow in the coming months and bring inflation back down toward the Fed's 2% target. Whether a reduction in inflation "requires more from us remains to be seen," Barkin said, "which is why I supported our decision to hold rates at our last meeting."

Kathleen O'Neill Paese, the interim president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, also expressed support for a wait-and-see approach to observe whether inflation continues to ease in the coming months. O'Neill Paese said "it would be unwise to suggest that further rate hikes are off the table."

But she added that the Fed's benchmark rate is "exerting modest downward pressure on inflation," so officials "can afford to await further data before concluding" that more rate hikes might be needed.

Latest in Economy
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
Sponsored
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
November 2, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 07 At 2 24 29 Pm
Index Shows Contracting Manufacturing Sector in October
November 7, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
November 1, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1629463284
Economy
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Screen Shot 2023 11 07 At 2 24 29 Pm
Economy
Index Shows Contracting Manufacturing Sector in October
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Is your factory’s connected machinery putting your operations at risk? Cyberattacks against manufacturing are rapidly increasing, with each incident costing an average of $4.7 million in 2022.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 07 At 2 24 29 Pm
Economy
Index Shows Contracting Manufacturing Sector in October
New orders, backlogs and employment each slipped last month.
November 7, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
But the Fed kept open the possibility of a future hike.
November 1, 2023
Gas pumps at a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023.
Economy
Consumers Feeling Less Confident for 3rd Straight Month
Fears of an oncoming recession remain elevated.
October 31, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Surge in Interest Rates, Cloudy Economic Picture to Keep Fed on the Sidelines
The central bank is poised to keep its key interest rate unchanged.
October 31, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
A woman shops in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., July 7, 2023.
Economy
Americans Keep Spending Despite Inflation, Rate Hikes
Spread across the economy, strong consumer spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.
October 27, 2023
A Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Accelerated to a 4.9% Rate Last Quarter
Americans defied higher prices, rising interest rates and widespread recession forecasts.
October 26, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, Nashville, Sept. 10, 2021.
Economy
Surge in Wealth Since 2020 Helped Sustain Economic Growth
The net worth of the typical U.S. household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades.
October 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York, Oct. 19, 2023.
Economy
Fed Chair Says Slower Growth May Be Needed to Conquer Inflation
The economy is growing faster than the Fed had expected.
October 20, 2023
I Stock 1153156412
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in August
Orders have increased nearly 9% through the first eight months of the year.
October 19, 2023
People look at Apple's new iPhone 15 at an Apple Store at The Grove, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2023.
Earnings
Analysts Anticipate Another Drop in Quarterly Profits
But those forecasts are routinely wrong.
October 16, 2023
A sale sign hangs below a shelf of potato chips in a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Eases as Price Increases Extend Slow Descent
Underlying inflation saw the smallest jump in two years.
October 12, 2023
Heinz ketchup is displayed in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale U.S. Inflation Rises 2.2% in September
It was the biggest year-over-year gain since April.
October 11, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economy
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023