Metalformers Predict Modest Increase in Economic Activity

Companies are optimistic despite a drop in daily shipping levels.

Precision Metalforming Association
Aug 22, 2023
I Stock 1150818614
iStock

CLEVELAND — Metalforming companies predict a slight uptick in business conditions in the coming months despite a drop in current average daily shipping levels, according to the August Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report.

Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 110 metalforming companies in the U.S. and Canada.

PMA’s August report shows that 18% of metalforming companies expect an increase in general economic activity in the next three months compared to 11% in July, while 53% predict no change in activity compared to 55% in July; 29% forecast a decrease in activity, down from 34% last month.

Metalformers also anticipate a modest improvement in incoming orders, with 26% of survey respondents expecting an increase in orders during the next three months compared to 18% in July, 46% predicting no change — the same percentage reported last month — and 28% forecasting a decrease in orders compared to 36% in July.

Current average daily shipping levels dipped in August for the second straight month; 42% of responding companies reporting a decrease in shipping levels. up from to 28% in July. Only 16% reported an increase in shipping levels — down from 19% in July — and 42% reported no change compared to 53% last month.

“The modest increase in business activity predicted by metalforming manufacturers in the August report is a positive signal that our members remain resilient despite inflation and other issues that impact the supply chain,” said PMA President David Klotz. “In my visits to our members’ facilities, I have heard a growing concern about a possible labor strike by the United Auto Workers. A slowdown caused by a strike would negatively impact our members, who are major suppliers to the auto sector. In addition, we are watching reports that US Steel is looking for a buyer. Such a sale could affect steel supplies and availability, as it already is a tight market due to limited domestic suppliers of flat-rolled steel and a range of trade restrictions on imports.”

Lead times rose slightly in August, with 11% of metalforming companies reporting an increase in lead times compared to 7% in July. Nine percent of companies had a portion of their workforce on short time or layoff in August — increasing from 5% in July — while 46% of companies are currently expanding their workforce compared to 42% last month.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
A worker carries a sheet of newly printed U.S. dollar bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022.
Emerging Economies Push to End the Dollar's Dominance
August 21, 2023
A DR Horton sign showing plans for a 2,100-home subdivision in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021.
Warren Buffett's Firm Appears to Bet on the Housing Market
August 16, 2023
I Stock 159040634
Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 17% in 1st Half of the Year
August 15, 2023
Related Stories
A worker carries a sheet of newly printed U.S. dollar bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022.
Economy
Emerging Economies Push to End the Dollar's Dominance
A DR Horton sign showing plans for a 2,100-home subdivision in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021.
Economy
Warren Buffett's Firm Appears to Bet on the Housing Market
I Stock 159040634
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 17% in 1st Half of the Year
A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, New York, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Edges Up from Low Levels
More in Economy
A worker carries a sheet of newly printed U.S. dollar bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022.
Economy
Emerging Economies Push to End the Dollar's Dominance
But what's the alternative?
August 21, 2023
A DR Horton sign showing plans for a 2,100-home subdivision in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021.
Economy
Warren Buffett's Firm Appears to Bet on the Housing Market
The Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate bought stakes in a trio of homebuilders this year.
August 16, 2023
I Stock 159040634
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 17% in 1st Half of the Year
June orders were up more than 23% year-over-year.
August 15, 2023
The New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 24, 2022.
Earnings
Quarterly Profit Reports Get a Big Yawn from Wall Street
Stocks of companies that beat expectations have actually seen their prices drop.
August 11, 2023
A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market, the Bronx, New York, Nov. 22, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Edges Up from Low Levels
The modest increase still reflects easing inflationary pressures.
August 11, 2023
A home under construction in Sudbury, Mass., Aug. 6, 2023.
Economy
From Eggs to Electronics, Consumer Inflation Eases its Grip
Core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years.
August 10, 2023
A UPS driver sorts deliveries on New York's Upper West Side, July 15, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Steadily Cools in the U.S.
Now comes the hard part.
August 9, 2023
PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher.
Economy
Despite Resilience, One Economist Still Sees a Recession Coming
Slowing job growth could indicate a "soft landing" — or a broader downturn.
August 1, 2023
Charging Bull statue on Broadway, New York, Nov. 2014
Economy
Corporate Profits Squeezed as Inflation Eases
Although many observers believe margins have already hit bottom, others are less optimistic.
August 1, 2023
Shoppers peruse Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo., July 11, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Gauge Falls to Lowest Level in More than 2 Years
Although prices rose just 3% in June, that remains above the Fed's inflation target.
July 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 26, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Raises its Key Rate for 11th Time
Fed Chair Jerome Powell also revealed that staff economists no longer foresee a recession.
July 26, 2023
I Stock 1308151136
Economy
Fed Set to Raise Rates to 22-Year Peak
Will it be the last hike?
July 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Economy
Can the Fed Pull Off a Difficult 'Soft Landing'?
The central bank appears to be on the cusp of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
July 25, 2023
Shoppers head to their cars at a Costco in Sheridan, Colo., July 11, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Spending Up as Inflation Eases, Job Market Remains Strong
But there is early evidence of a pushback in some earnings reports.
July 18, 2023
I Stock 510153022 6446cc5e56c21
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 20% in May
Orders were up more than 16% over the first four months of the year.
July 17, 2023