Wholesale Inflation Eases to 8%

It's the fourth straight monthly decline.

Christopher Rugaber
Nov 15, 2022
A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Livermore Falls, Maine, Oct. 5, 2022.
A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Livermore Falls, Maine, Oct. 5, 2022.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels.

The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%.

The figures came in lower than economists expected and make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will increase its benchmark interest rate in smaller increments. It has hiked its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for four meetings in a row, but economists now increasingly foresee an increase of a half-point at its December meeting.

"The improvement in the October inflation data, if it persists, supports the Fed's expectation of a step down in the pace of increases going forward," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a forecasting firm.

Most of the monthly increase reflected higher gas prices at the wholesale level, which rose 5.7% just in October. The cost of new cars fell 1.5%, last month, which could lead to lower prices at the retail level as well.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core producer prices were unchanged in October from September, the lowest reading in nearly two years. Core prices increased 6.7% last month from a year ago, down from a 7.1% annual rate in September.

The cost of services, such as hotels, air travel, and health care, slipped 0.1% in October from September, the first drop since November 2020.

The report follows last week's better-known consumer price index, which showed that year-over-year inflation cooled to a slower-than-expected 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September. And excluding volatile food and energy costs, that report also said that core prices rose just 0.3% in October from the previous month, half the increase of the previous two months.

Those consumer inflation figures sent stock markets soaring because they suggested that the devastating price spikes of the past 18 months might finally be moderating. The cost of used cars, clothing, and furniture fell, a sign that goods prices are reversing their big price leaps of last year, when supply chain blockages sent inflation soaring.

In recent months, delays at major ports have been cleared, the price of ocean shipping has tumbled and more stores are building larger stockpiles. All those trends suggest that goods prices could continue to decline.

Latest in Economy
A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Livermore Falls, Maine, Oct. 5, 2022.
Wholesale Inflation Eases to 8%
November 15, 2022
An Acura dealership in Wexford, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022.
Consumer Inflation Eased to 7.7% Over Past Year
November 10, 2022
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022.
Employers Keep Hiring at Solid Clip
November 4, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Fed Again Raises Interest Rates
November 3, 2022
Related Stories
An Acura dealership in Wexford, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eased to 7.7% Over Past Year
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 3 24 41 Pm
Economy
STAFDA Economic Advisor Warns Distributors to Make a Plan
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Economy
Fed Again Raises Interest Rates
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 3 24 41 Pm
Economy
STAFDA Economic Advisor Warns Distributors to Make a Plan
The industrial sector remains strong, but trouble could be looming.
November 4, 2022
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022.
Economy
Employers Keep Hiring at Solid Clip
Last month’s hiring remained near the robust pace it has maintained in the two-plus years since the pandemic recession ended.
November 4, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.
Economy
Fed Again Raises Interest Rates
But the latest rate hike could signal a turning point.
November 3, 2022
McDonald's location in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., Oct. 2021.
E-Commerce
Key Inflation Gauge Stays High
The metric signals that prices for most goods and services are still rising.
October 28, 2022
People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., July 4, 2022.
Economy
U.S. Economy Returns to Growth
Stronger exports and steady consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world’s biggest economy.
October 27, 2022
Retailers shop for dry fruits in a wholesale market, New Delhi, Oct. 10, 2022.
Economy
Soaring Dollar Spreads Pain Worldwide
The dollar, up 18% this year, is making "a bad situation worse" in the rest of the world.
October 18, 2022
A real estate sign is seen near a home on the market in Towson, Md., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economy
As Causes of Inflation Grow, so Do the Dangers
High inflation has now spread well beyond physical goods to the nation's vast service sector.
October 14, 2022
A shopper removes purchases from his cart in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Pressures Further Intensified in September
The Fed’s five rate hikes this year appear to have done little to cool inflation pressures.
October 13, 2022
A sign advertises for help at The Goldenrod, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
Economy
Strong Hiring Numbers Point to More Fed Hikes
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.
October 7, 2022
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 4, 2022.
Economy
Inflation Slows Q3 Earnings Forecasts
And the damage could linger into 2023.
October 6, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Economy
Can Biden Save Democracy One U.S. Factory Job at a Time?
Biden has staked his presidency on what he has called "a historic manufacturing boom."
October 5, 2022
I Stock 1292713874
Earnings
Jack Keough: Strong Q2 Earnings for Distributors Despite Recession Threat
Strong quarterly reports eased fears of an industrial slowdown. Will it last?
October 4, 2022
Shrimp at a market in Philadelphia, June 16, 2022.
Economy
U.S. Economy Drops at 0.6% Annual Rate
It marked the second consecutive quarter of contraction, an informal rule of thumb for a recession.
September 29, 2022
The logo at OECD headquarters in Paris, June 7, 2017.
Economy
OECD: War in Ukraine to Drag on Economy into 2023
Inflation, meanwhile, is expected to drop gradually through next year.
September 26, 2022