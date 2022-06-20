Yellen: Recession Not Inevitable, Gas Tax Holiday Weighed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects the economy to slow in the months ahead, but said a recession is not inevitable.

Jun 20th, 2022
Aamer Madhani
Shell gas station, Miami, June 17, 2022.
Shell gas station, Miami, June 17, 2022.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she expects the U.S. economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable.

Yellen offered a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about a recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She also expressed an openness, during an interview on ABC's “This Week,” to a federal gas tax holiday to help give motorists some relief at the pump. Several lawmakers have floated the idea as the average price of gasoline hovers around $5 per gallon; the tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.

“That’s an idea that’s certainly worth considering,” Yellen said when asked if the administration is weighing it. She added that President Joe Biden wants “to do anything he possibly can to help consumers.” And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “it's one of the tools,” but told CNN's “State of the Union” that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”

Yellen said overall consumer spending in the United States remains strong, while noting that spending patterns are changing, given the impact of rising food and energy prices. Yellen said household savings during the coronavirus pandemic will help sustain spending.

The national saving rate has fallen to about 6%, below pre-pandemic levels, after reaching 16.6% in 2020, the highest on record dating to 1948, and 12.7% in 2021.

“I expect the economy to slow,” Yellen said. “It’s been growing at a very rapid rate and the economy has recovered and we have achieved full employment. We expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don’t think a recession is at all inevitable.”

Yellen echoed Biden's optimism in the face of economic headwinds. Biden in an interview with The Associated Press last week insisted that a recession is “not inevitable” and made the case that U.S. is "in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”

Disagreeing with the assessment from Biden and Yellen, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC's “Meet the Press” that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter-century to stem a surge in inflation. The move raised the target federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%

The tightening of monetary policy was accompanied by a downgrade to the Fed’s economic outlook, with the economy now seen slowing to a below-trend 1.7% rate of growth this year, unemployment rising to 3.7% by the end of this year and continuing to rise to 4.1% through 2024.

Yellen said it will take “skill and luck” to bring down inflation while maintaining low unemployment.

“I believe it’s possible,” she said.

More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Wooden Blocks With Percentage Sign And Arrow Up, Financial Growth, Interest Rate Increase, Inflation Concept 1308345503 2125x1416
9 Steps to Navigating Inflation
Given the current volatile economy, a company’s inaction regarding pricing shifts may lead to long-term negative consequences.
Jun 2nd, 2022
President Joe Biden participates in a magnolia tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, May 30, 2022.
Biden to Meet Fed Chair as Inflation Bites Pocketbooks
Interest rate hikes have spurred fears that the Fed may push the economy into a recession.
May 31st, 2022
A worker operates a machine in a factory in Funan county, China, March 1, 2022.
China Manufacturing Improves as Virus Curbs Eased
But the index still reflected a contracting manufacturing sector.
May 31st, 2022
Cars line up at a gas station in Martinez, Calif., Sept. 21, 1973.
Worry About Stagflation, a Flashback to '70s, Begins to Grow
An unhappy confluence of events has economists rethinking the prospect of a high-inflation, high-unemployment economy.
May 27th, 2022
A convenience store in Thornton, Colo., May 26, 2022.
Key Inflation Gauge Slowed to Still-High 6.3% Over Past Year
It's the first slowdown since late 2020.
May 27th, 2022
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The fastest inflation in 40 years squeezed retailers during the first quarter, alarming investors worried about the broader economy's outlook. Earnings reports from Walmart, Target and Amazon this month showed higher costs are hurting retailers' operations.
Economy Shrank by 1.5% in Q1 but Consumers Kept Spending
The nation remains stuck in the painful grip of high inflation.
May 26th, 2022
The logo of the World Economic Forum displayed prior to the opening of the event in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022.
Economic Summit Overshadowed by Global Worries
Soaring inflation, squeezed supply chains and other threats loom.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 1149862168
Consumers Continue to Spend, Defying Inflation
But for how long?
May 23rd, 2022
Pedestrians walk by the New York Stock Exchange, May 18, 2022.
Bear Market Could Be on the Horizon
Here's what that means.
May 19th, 2022
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 4, 2022.
Fed to Keep Hiking Rates Until it Controls Inflation
The high-stakes effort carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.
May 18th, 2022
Jeff Bezos during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.
Bezos, Biden Squabble Over Taxes, Inflation
Most economists side with the White House — with a caveat.
May 18th, 2022