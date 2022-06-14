Manufacturing Technology Orders Surpassed $500M in April

Orders declined from the previous month but were up 27.5% year-over-year.

Jun 14th, 2022
Association For Manufacturing Technology
I Stock 177007701

McLEAN, Va. – Orders of manufacturing technology totaled $513.4 million in April 2022, the second month in a row surpassing half a billion dollars, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

April orders decreased nearly 7% from March 2022 but were 27.5% larger than April 2021. Year-to-date orders through April totaled $1.9 billion, a 27% increase over the first four months of 2021.

“Despite these strong results, there’s clearly been a lot of news related to declining consumer sentiment, everything from inflation to high interest rates to the war in Ukraine,” said AMT President Douglas K. Woods. “While consumer sentiment has been low since April 2021, consumer demand continues to hit record highs, leveraging consumers’ amassed savings as well as large capital investment pools looking for high-value market opportunities.

“April USMTO numbers reflect ongoing consumer spending, particularly fueled by demand for manufactured goods, such as aerospace and other capital-heavy industries,” Woods added. “Based on available economic projections, we had anticipated orders to gradually soften through the middle of the year. However, that pullback has not happened, and signs point to above-average orders for manufacturing technology into the beginning of the summer.

“When supply chain issues are minimized, the continued pace of consumer-driven demand could necessitate additional capacity, prolonging a potential slowdown in the industry.”

More in Economy
Cars line up at a gas station in Martinez, Calif., Sept. 21, 1973.
Worry About Stagflation, a Flashback to '70s, Begins to Grow
An unhappy confluence of events has economists rethinking the prospect of a high-inflation, high-unemployment economy.
May 27th, 2022
A convenience store in Thornton, Colo., May 26, 2022.
Key Inflation Gauge Slowed to Still-High 6.3% Over Past Year
It's the first slowdown since late 2020.
May 27th, 2022
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The fastest inflation in 40 years squeezed retailers during the first quarter, alarming investors worried about the broader economy's outlook. Earnings reports from Walmart, Target and Amazon this month showed higher costs are hurting retailers' operations.
Economy Shrank by 1.5% in Q1 but Consumers Kept Spending
The nation remains stuck in the painful grip of high inflation.
May 26th, 2022
The logo of the World Economic Forum displayed prior to the opening of the event in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022.
Economic Summit Overshadowed by Global Worries
Soaring inflation, squeezed supply chains and other threats loom.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 1149862168
Consumers Continue to Spend, Defying Inflation
But for how long?
May 23rd, 2022
Pedestrians walk by the New York Stock Exchange, May 18, 2022.
Bear Market Could Be on the Horizon
Here's what that means.
May 19th, 2022
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 4, 2022.
Fed to Keep Hiking Rates Until it Controls Inflation
The high-stakes effort carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.
May 18th, 2022
Jeff Bezos during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.
Bezos, Biden Squabble Over Taxes, Inflation
Most economists side with the White House — with a caveat.
May 18th, 2022
Costco store in Lone Tree, Colo., March 29, 2022.
Retail Sales Rise as Consumers Show Resilience
Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of soaring prices.
May 17th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the New Hampshire Port Authority, Portsmouth, N.H., April 19, 2022.
Six Months in, 4,300 Infrastructure Projects Underway
More than $110 billion in funding has been announced so far.
May 16th, 2022
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point.
Powell: 'Soft' Economic Landing May Be Out of Fed's Control
Such comments reflect less confidence in avoiding a recession than Powell has previously conveyed.
May 13th, 2022
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, May 10, 2022, Miami.
Has Inflation Peaked?
The latest numbers may be a tentative sign.
May 11th, 2022