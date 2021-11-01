September Construction Spending up 8% Year-Over-Year

The month trailed August slightly.

Nov 1st, 2021
U.S. Census Bureau
iStock

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following value put in place construction statistics for September 2021:

Total Construction
Construction spending during September 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion, 0.5 percent (±1.0 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $1,582.0 billion. The September figure is 7.8 percent (±1.5 percent) above the September 2020 estimate of $1,459.3 billion. During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,177.5 billion, 7.1 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,099.8 billion for the same period in 2020.

Private Construction
Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,229.9 billion, 0.5 percent (±0.7 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $1,236.1 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $773.5 billion in September, 0.4 percent (±1.3 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $776.8 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $456.4 billion in September, 0.6 percent (±0.7 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $459.3 billion.

Public Construction
In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $343.7 billion, 0.7 percent (±1.8 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $345.9 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $80.7 billion, 0.9 percent (±2.0 percent)* above the revised August estimate of $80.0 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $99.8 billion, 0.7 percent (±4.6 percent)* below the revised August estimate of $100.5 billion.

