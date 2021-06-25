A Snapshot of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Here’s a look at where the $973 billion would go and what changes lawmakers would make to pay for the new spending.

Jun 25th, 2021
Kevin Freking
From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 24, at the White House in Washington.
From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 24, at the White House in Washington.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement to significantly boost infrastructure spending, though considerable hurdles remain before the blueprint unveiled Thursday becomes reality.

The White House says the agreement calls for about $579 billion in new spending over the next five years for roads, bridges, public transit and other public works. Add on what the federal government is currently projected to spend on those items, and the total comes to about $973 billion over five years.

Here’s a look at where those dollars would go and what changes lawmakers would make to pay for the new spending.

THE BIGGEST EXPENSES:

From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 24, at the White House in Washington.From left, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speak to the media after remarks by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 24, at the White House in Washington.AP Photo/Jacquelyn MartinThe agreement calls for a $109 billion boost for roads and bridges. It’s the biggest line item in the plan, but to put that in perspective, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the country has a $786 billion backlog of road and bridge capital needs.

The next largest line items in the transportation arena are $66 billion for freight and passenger rail, $49 billion for public transit systems and $25 billion for airports. Biden regularly rode Amtrak between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during his 36 years as a senator and has proposed a big increase in federal money for the rail service.

Supporters say that increased use of public transit and rail would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To speed up the use of electric vehicles, the plan also calls for $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations.

Along with transportation, the plan also looks to boost funding by about $73 billion for a broader network of transmission lines to deliver electricity from solar and wind power to homes and businesses across the county. There’s also $65 billion to enhance broadband access and $55 billion for improvements to the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems.

THE BIGGEST PAY-FORS:

Biden didn’t want to increase the user fees typically used to fund highways and transit, the federal gas and diesel tax. Republicans didn’t want to raise corporate taxes. The result was a scramble for cash. Lawmakers propose paying for the bill by pulling dollars from existing programs, cracking down on tax dodgers, auctioning spectrum for 5G services and at least one reliable stand-by for Congress, selling off some of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Lawmakers, according to a document from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, are projecting that spending an additional $40 billion on the IRS would generate about $140 billion in additional federal revenue through audits and improved customer service. The agency was hit with budget cuts that began about a decade ago, shrinking the staff and the number of audits it performed.

Another big revenue raiser would come from clawing back unused COVID relief funds, $80 billion, plus recouping some of the supplemental unemployment insurance provided for in this year’s COVID relief bill, $25 billion. Dozens of states have rejected the $300 weekly benefit the federal government is temporarily providing, claiming that the payment stops people from returning to the workforce.

Lawmakers are also estimating they can raise $65 billion in spectrum auctions for 5G services and $72 billion by improving the integrity of the state unemployment insurance systems. Fraud perpetrators, sometimes in China, Nigeria or Russia, have bought stolen personal identifying information on the dark web and have flooded state unemployment systems with bogus claims.

More in Economy
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Senators Push $953B Infrastructure Plan, Raise Hope for Deal
Lawmakers have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.
Jun 24th, 2021
In this May 18, 2020 photo, a lone traveler goes through a security check point at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash.
U.S. Airports to Get $8B in Pandemic Relief
Most of the money will go to big airports with commercial airline service.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.
Powell Says Economy Growing Rapidly, Inflation Up 'Notably'
Powell believes the inflation increase is temporary.
Jun 22nd, 2021
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Biden, GOP Struggle Over Infrastructure Costs
Biden wants to increase taxes for corporations and households making more than $400,000 a year.
Jun 22nd, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed May Dial Back Low-Interest Rates Sooner than Planned
The Fed previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.
Jun 16th, 2021
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Feb. 16, 2021 photo.
White House Confident That Consumer, Producer Prices Will Ease
The White House points to charts that dig into two key market-based measures of inflation and show no cause for alarm in the medium to long term.
Jun 16th, 2021
Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a finishing machine in the Jackson, Miss., facility on May 28.
US Factory Output Up 0.9% in May
The increase comes despite numerous supply chain issues plaguing various industries.
Jun 15th, 2021
In this April 22 photo, Marie Tibbott sorts product at EIP Manufacturing in Earlville, Iowa.
US Wholesale Prices Up Record 6.6% Over Past Year
Prices jumped 0.8% in May, led by rising food costs.
Jun 15th, 2021
I Stock 1273298577
Machine Tooling Orders Slide Month-to-Month, But Soar Year-Over-Year
April orders fell 12 percent from March, but are pacing significantly ahead of a downtrodden 2020.
Jun 14th, 2021
President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England on June 13.
Hope for Settling US-EU Trade Disputes May Outrun Progress
The EU's trade chief said the time has come "for the U.S. to walk the talk."
Jun 14th, 2021
I Stock 629033098 5f637fc8a174a
April Cutting Tool Orders Jump 26% Year-Over-Year, Down 4% From March
Year-to-date orders were down 6.4 percent through April.
Jun 10th, 2021
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery
See what D.G. Macpherson had to say about how he views Amazon Business in terms of competition, as well as where the MRO products market currently stands in its comeback from the pandemic's impacts.
Jun 9th, 2021