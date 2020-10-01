Distributor Pandemic Index Shows First Daily Sales Decline Since Early August

After six weeks of year-over-year gains, Indian River Consulting Group's latest weekly Distributor Pandemic Index (PRI) showed a contraction into the negative for the selling week of Sept. 21-25, albeit a modest one.

The new PRI showed a reading of -0.7 percent, meaning that for that week, sales the 12 distributors surveyed were down an average of 0.7 percent year-over-year. On an average daily sales basis, it marked the PRI's first decrease since the week of Aug. 3-7. It followed a 4.9 percent increase for the week of Sept. 14-18.

Seven of the 12 distributors in the latest survey reported decreases, with four of those in double-digits. One participant was flat, while the four companies that reported gains saw increases range from 13 to 36 percent, showing a considerable amount of variance between all participants.

IRCG would like to increase the sample size for the PRI, so if you would like to include your company, reach out to Emerson, at memerson@ircg.com.

The chart below shows the percent change in sales in 2020 compared with the same week in 2019, unadjusted for additional selling days for the week of July 4 and Labor Day:



