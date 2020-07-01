May US Construction Spending Down 2.1%

It follows declines of 3.5 percent in April and 0.3 percent in March.

Jul 1st, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
In this May 20 photo, a construction worker stands on stilts while working at a residential building construction site at the Harbor Point redevelopment site on the Stamford, CT waterfront.
In this May 20 photo, a construction worker stands on stilts while working at a residential building construction site at the Harbor Point redevelopment site on the Stamford, CT waterfront.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April. Construction spending was also down in March, falling 0.3%.

The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and with cases rising again in many parts of the country there are concerns that construction could see further declines in coming months.

Economists, who had been expecting a slight improvement in the May activity, said the construction industry was likely to face more headwinds in coming months as the country deals with the uncertainty caused by the cornavirus.

“The data are consistent with our expectations for sharp declines in investment in the second quarter,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics.

She predicted some rebound in construction in the second half of the year but she said any overall gains would be held back by expected declines in government spending “as state and local budgets are squeezed by the pandemic.”

Construction of homes dropped 4% in May with single-family homes down 8.5% while apartment construction rose 2.3%.

Nonresidential construction declined 2.4% with office building down 1.1% and hotel construction falling 3.5%. The category that includes shopping centers fell 1.2%.

Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.

The various changes left construction spending up a slight 0.3% from a year ago at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.36 trillion.

More in Economy
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
In this March 3, 2020 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington.
Powell: Recovery Unlikely Until Confidence Resumes
In testimony Tuesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman says the outlook for the US economy is "extraordinary uncertain".
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 1168817269
How the New Wave of Manufacturing Has Changed for the 21st Century
Despite momentary headwinds, American industry is thriving. Here's how US manufacturing is changing for the better.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 22, 2020.
Fed to Buy Bonds from Some 750 Companies
The list includes Apple, Walmart and ExxonMobil.
Jun 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday, June 25 in Marinette, WI.
Trump Boasts of 'Aptitude for Manufacturing' in WI Visit
Visiting the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the President offered a rosy prediction for the coronavirus-battered economy.
Jun 26th, 2020
In this April 21, 2020, file photo Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
US Sent $1.4B in Virus Relief to Dead People
The government has asked survivors to return the money, but it's not clear if they have to.
Jun 25th, 2020
Ep9thumbnail
Buyers Breakdown: IT Spending Drives Electronics Mfg
Electronics manufacturing reboots as work-from-home drives IT, and it might be here to stay.
Jun 25th, 2020
In this July 22, 2019 photo, trucks hauling shipping containers wait to unload at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif.
US Economy Shrank 5% in Q1
It's the sharpest quarterly decline since an 8.4% fall in Q4 of 2008.
Jun 25th, 2020
In this March 19, 2020 file photo, a deserted construction site is pictured in Dardilly, near Lyon, central France. The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century -- and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday.
IMF Downgrades Outlook for Global Economy
The revision predicts contraction that's significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its April report.
Jun 24th, 2020
Warehouse 12
Distrib. Pandemic Index Improves, But Still Negative
After bottoming out in early April and showing significant declines through mid-May, the index appears to have settled into a new phase.
Jun 24th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the White House, April 21, 2020.
Administration to Disclose Businesses that Received Loans
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously claimed data from the Paycheck Protection Program was "proprietary."
Jun 22nd, 2020
A dealer handling stacks of chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., April 17, 2015.
Persistently High Layoffs Suggest Slow Rebound
Some recent layoffs may reflect permanent losses as companies restructure their businesses.
Jun 19th, 2020