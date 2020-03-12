Jan. US Cutting Tool Orders Rise from Dec., Down 8.6% YoY

The chair of AMT's Cutting Tool group cited numerous market uncertainties in early 2020, with COVID-19 as just one of them.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 510153022 (1)
iStock

January 2020 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $196.5 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 5 percent from December's $187.2 million and down 8.6 percent when compared with the $215.1 million reported for January 2019. 

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools. 

According to Brad Lawton, Chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group, “What is uncertainty? For the cutting tool industry, it could be slowly declining sales volumes for at least the last half of 2019, all international markets declining with the U.S. being the last to follow the pattern, stock market volatility, an election year and COVID-19! Did I miss anything? Now that is uncertainty, welcome to the new decade!” 

“Starting the 2020 calendar year behind January 2019 is not a surprise based on last year’s strong start and the economic headwinds facing the market today," said Tom Haag, president of SGS Kyocera. "The metalworking industry is feeling the negative effects of a flat automotive market and an aerospace market that has virtually halted the entire supply chain of the 737MAX. IHS forecasts have warned of a drop in consumption in the first quarter and this has unfortunately come to fruition."

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels. 

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology. 

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time. 

Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 8 36 42 AmUSCTI and AMT

Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 8 37 15 Am

More in Economy
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Mfg Tech 5dd6cd5c9adaf
January Mfg. Technology Orders Hit 3-Year Low
New orders placed in January fell 34 percent from a year earlier.
Mar 9th, 2020
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in Jan. 2020, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe. Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
US Productivity Up 1.2% in Q4
The 1.9% productivity gain for the year was up from smaller increases of 1.4% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2017.
Mar 5th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
Virus Spread Prompts Fed to Slash Rates
The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1136735121
Feb. PMI Slowed, But Remained in Expansion
February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
Dow Plummets 1,000+ Amid Virus Spread
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,031.6 points Monday, or 3.6 percent.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 510153022
US Cutting Tool Orders End 2019 Down 1%
Orders had a small decline in 2019, consistent with market forecasts for the industry.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1161129396
Longtime Economist: Slower Growth But No Recession
Despite record-low unemployment, US economic growth has been slowing. Here, PNC's Gus Faucher tries to gauge what the future holds.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020