January US Manufacturing Technology Orders Hit 3-Year Low

New orders placed in January fell 34 percent from a year earlier.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Mar 9th, 2020
Mfg Tech 5dd6cd5c9adaf
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — US manufacturing technology orders decreased 32 percent in January from the previous month to $269 million, according to the latest US Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). January manufacturing technology orders were the lowest since January 2017. New orders placed in January 2020 fell 34 percent from January 2019. 

“Based on our economic forecasts, we projected that the beginning of 2020 was going to be challenging for manufacturers, and indications were that growth would resume mid-year. However, it now appears that the coronavirus will likely impact a turnaround in manufacturing technology on several fronts,” said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. “Global travel and commerce will be negatively impacted, supply chains in Asia will continue to be disrupted, and purchasing decisions will be delayed due to uncertainty. In previous outbreaks such as SARS and MERS, the economic downturn lasted several months, and economies quickly rebounded after the threat subsided and demand returned. We would expect a similar scenario in this case as well.” 

“While our industry will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, there are notable bright spots in the economy that indicate a solid recovery after the virus subsides," Woods continued. "One bright spot in economic news is that the PMI index was back up in January, moving past 50, and indicating that the market will expand. Additionally, consumer sentiment inched up half a percent from 99.3 to 99.8 percent. Housing starts were also positive, up 21.4 percent over last January and at a higher level than average for the past ten years. These data all indicate that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy are strong, and this should aid in a quick recovery.” 

Rjfdgh

I Stock 1136735121
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
I Stock 510153022
I Stock 1161129396
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
In this Feb. 12 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Tony Bonczewski repairs a heel on a customer&apos;s shoe at his cobbler shop in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest.
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Gm Stock Market Ap
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home.
