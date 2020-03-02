February Manufacturing PMI Slowed, But Narrowly Remained in Expansion

February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.

Paul Wiseman
Mar 2nd, 2020
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — American factores expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.

The February reading was slightly lower than economists expected.

Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industires expanded in February, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers.

The institute's index showed that American manufacturing contracted from August through December last year, hobbled by President Donald Trump's trade wars, which raised costs and generated uncertainty about where to locate factories and buy supplies.

Much of China has been locked down because of the coronavirus, disrupting supply chains that many U.S. companies rely on.

In February, manufacturing production and new export orders grew. But new orders and hiring contracted in February.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the institute's manufacturing survey committee, said factories were expanding but only "at a weak level.''

