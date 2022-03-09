1sourcevend Expands Inventory Management Options with New Touchscreen

MEMPHIS, TN — 1sourcevend, a provider of simple, flexible and affordable inventory control software and hardware, has added an upgraded high-resolution touchscreen display monitor for its industrial vending machines.

The new display screen, which comes installed on 1sourcevend’s helix coil, locker and combination machines, as well as drawer cabinets, offers an upgrade in the size, quality and interactions with its users and how they locate and select items from machines. The touchscreen allows users to easily view pictures and descriptions of products available within the machine to ensure that they get exactly what they need. Each user’s selections are customized to their level of access and job type.

“1sourcevend sought out the best performance device. With 4G cellular connectivity, our new touchscreen has much clearer high-resolution graphics, in addition to connecting via Wifi and ethernet,” says Mark Hill, president of 1sourcevend.

Touchscreen access of this quality is mainly used in retail vending to process payments. 1sourcevend found this advanced technology was a perfect fit for its proprietary inventory management platform, 1sourcelive, and customized the touchscreen to create the best user experience for distributors and their customers.

The new Android touchscreen, pre-loaded with direct access to 1sourcelive, tracks inventory usage in real-time, triggering automated replenishment when inventory reaches a set minimum level.

The latest upgrades also include new features for locker machines such as:

Inventory for returnable items switches between 1 and 0 when items are checked out and returned

New report showing which items are checked out

Lock In/ Out items based on Date, Number of Uses, or to mark a product as damaged or in need of recalibration

New notifications for when items are locked out

Employee admins can check out locked items, service them and return them to the machine

Reports showing which items need service, as well as service history

Watch how 1sourcelive tracks product returns and item maintenance.

1sourcevend works with distributors to provide inventory management solutions to industrial end-users, helping them strengthen customer relationships, increase customer stickiness and grow wallet share. 1sourcevend’s user-friendly software and variety of delivery options can profitably provide inventory control for low- and high-cost disposable and reusable items.

1sourcevend’s inventory management and control solutions are ideal for distributors seeking simple, flexible and affordable options for their customers, and for end-users across industries looking for true inventory control.